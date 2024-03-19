techUK
Police and partners sign historic charter
Police leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to modernising the service and improving outcomes for victims.
“Technology presents tremendous opportunities for policing, and we owe it to our communities to explore
techUK was delighted to be in the audience when the UK Policing Industry Charter was launched at this year’s Home Office Security and Policing Conference, Farnborough by Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, Chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, Professor Paul Taylor, Police Chief Scientific Adviser, Lianne Deeming, Chief Executive Officer for BlueLight Commercial and Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL, Chair, UK Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community.
The Charter lays out 5 core principles for how industry and policing can better collaborate and drive innovation across policing.
- Designing our products, services and systems on the principle of ‘Interoperability First’
- Adopting a maximum transparency by default position for products and services.
- Supporting the professional development of practitioners and senior leaders.
- Supporting UK policing in delivering sustainability
- Collaboration and partnership
Police Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Paul Taylor said: "The NPCC science and technology strategy recognises the essential contributions of industry to policing’s mission. For our partnerships to be effective, policing must be clear on what suppliers can expect from us and what we seek in return.
The charter have been established to set foundational principles whereby industry partners and UK policing can collectively agree to adhere to.
The charter says: By signing this charter the respective industry partner, and policing, agree to work to these principles and promote greater partnership working in our collective mission to deliver the highest standard of service to the public. You can read the charter here.
Stay tuned for more information on this and next steps.
