Police constable and friend convicted of motor insurance corruption

A police constable who abused his position within the force and his friend have been convicted of motor claims corruption.

Police Constable Akeel Kadir, 54, from Wigan, took advantage of his job as a police officer for Greater Manchester Police to access secure systems and confidential police information. He then shared this information to benefit his friend Junaid Patel, 36, from Bolton. Some of this information related to the commercial activity of Apex Claims Management, where he worked. PC Kadir also introduced a client to Apex Claims Management, who he had met through his policing duties.

PC Kadir has been subject to restricted duties since his arrest on 12 November 2019.

Yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court he was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to improperly exercise police powers and privileges, and one count of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without consent of the data controller following a trial. Co-defendant Patel was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to improperly exercise police powers and privileges, during the same trial.

A fourth man was acquitted on the judge’s direction and another was found not guilty following the trial.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of CPS Special Crime, said: “PC Akeel Kadir took advantage of his position in power to carry out corrupt behaviour for the benefit of his friend.

“I hope this conviction provides some reassurance that these men have now been brought to justice.”

PC Kadir and Patel will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 19 April 2024.