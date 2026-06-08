Police CyberAlarm Launches New Platform to Help Organisations Strengthen Cyber Defences

The NPCC National Cybercrime Team has announced the relaunch of a new and improved Police CyberAlarm (PCA) platform, marking a significant step forward in the UK’s efforts to tackle cybercrime and protect organisations from digital threats.

Police CyberAlarm, a national policing capability hosted by the City of London Police, has supported businesses and organisations since 2020 by providing a cyber security reporting and monitoring service identifying suspicious cyber activity. Fully funded by the Home Office, the service is free to businesses and organisations.

Following a recent procurement process, PCA has partnered with technology provider Waterstons to deliver a modernised platform, designed to make it easier than ever for organisations to access vital cyber protection.

The newly launched system introduces a more user-friendly experience, enabling organisations to quickly register and once onboarded, choose their levels of protection. Members can now sign up for IP Address Scanning to help identify vulnerabilities across internet-facing systems and Website URL Scanning to detect weaknesses in public-facing websites. It also offers an improved portal with better reporting, insights, and streamlined member management.

Further capabilities have been introduced including the CyberAlarm Secure Sensor, which will provide an additional layer of protection by offering greater visibility of suspicious network activity while also helping to strengthen the national picture of cyber threats.

Nick Bell, Police CyberAlarm Lead, said:

“This is a significant milestone for Police CyberAlarm. We are now live with a modern new platform that makes it easier for organisations to access fully funded cyber protection. This is the start of the next generation of PCA, with further capability to follow shortly.”

Deputy Commissioner at the City of London Police and NPCC Economic Crime Portfolio lead Nik Adams, said:

“The launch of the new Police CyberAlarm platform marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to tackle cyber crime and better protect organisations from evolving digital threats. By providing early identification of suspicious cyber activity and introducing a more user-friendly system, this platform makes it easier than ever for organisations to register and access fully funded cyber security support. “The recent launch of the Government’s National Fraud Strategy rightly calls for stronger collaboration between public and private sector partners to address a threat that now accounts for nearly half of all crime in the UK. We have consistently echoed the need for this joined-up approach and, as the national lead force for fraud and cyber crime, are proud to be leading work in this space. “This initiative is a strong example of that collaboration in action coordinating efforts, strengthening resilience, and helping to safeguard businesses across the UK from the growing threat of cyber crime.”

Maggie Scullion, CEO of Waterstons, said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Police CyberAlarm and the City of London Police to deliver this modernised platform. “At Waterstons, we believe that robust cyber protection should be accessible to every organisation, regardless of size or resource. This collaboration is a fantastic example of public and private sectors working together to make a tangible difference - giving businesses across the UK the tools and visibility they need to stay one step ahead of cyber threats. “We’re very proud of how all teams involved have come together to deliver this major milestone, and a platform that represents a major step forward in making cyber protection more accessible, helping organisations of all sizes take proactive action against evolving online threats.”