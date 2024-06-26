Police did not contribute to death of woman who died in collision

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Police did not contribute to the death of a woman when a Land Rover Defender they were pursuing was in collision with her car.

Our investigation found the actions of all officers involved in the pursuit were appropriate and in line with policy and guidance.

Aisatou Mballow-Baldeh was killed when the Nissan Juke she was driving was in collision with the Land Rover in Earsham, Norfolk in August.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer yesterday said:

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Aisatou Mballow-Baldeh and all those affected by this tragic incident. “Our investigation was independent of the police and aimed to understand events leading up to the collision. We found the officers acted appropriately during and after the collision which followed a pursuit.”

The Land Rover Defender had been pursued through a farm field with officers on the ground assisted by a police helicopter from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

Our investigation, which concluded in April looked at the contact between Suffolk and Norfolk Constabulary officers and the subject car, specifically:

Whether all police officers and staff involved in the pursuit acted in accordance with local and national policies, procedures, training and guidance

The communication between police officers, control room staff and NPAS

The police actions following the incident, specifically the aftercare provided.

We found the actions of all officers who provided emergency medical attention at the scene were also in line with policy and guidance.

We are now consulting with Norfolk Constabulary over learning recommendations we have made.

We have found learning in respect of:

Clarity on the level of commentary expected from the NPAS in cases where they have taken over radio commentary. Consideration to be given to their observational limitations.

Clarity on the level of commentary required from police units on the ground in cases where NPAS are deployed.

Ensure the downlink function* is in good working order. (*Note: aircraft staff can downlink aerial images to control rooms during pursuits).

Clarity on whether NPAS officers, deemed to be witnesses, should be involved in police post-incident procedures. If this is not considered feasible, initial accounts should be provided within the same timeframes.

Training or guidance to police drivers on the role of the NPAS during pursuits, specifically covering the level of commentary expected from police officers where NPAS are leading on radio communications.

The incident began with Suffolk Constabulary responding to reports of a stolen car following a burglary.

Police officers from Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies located the subject car and followed it until it left the A143 and was pursued through a field of crops.

A short while later, it re-joined the A143, having sustained some damage, and collided with a car being driven by Aisatou, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men in the subject car both sustained minor injuries. The driver was jailed in March for 12 years and the passenger for two.

As part of our investigation IOPC investigators attended the scene of the collision. Sixteen witness statements were provided by police officers and police staff.

CCTV footage, police officers’ body-worn camera footage, and vehicle-mounted camera footage was analysed and compared, along with downloads from the vehicles involved, radio and telephone transmissions and police policies and procedures.

During the investigation, there was no indication any police officer had behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence.