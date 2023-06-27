techUK
|Printable version
Police Digital Service (PDS) Refresh Strategy Roundtable; Round-up
Following techUK’s first engagement with the PDS regarding the institution’s refresh of its 2020 Digital Strategy for Policing, we were delighted to welcome back Martin Leven, Alex Bowen and relevant digital decision-makers within Policing to discuss changes made to the Strategy document, following extensive consultation and input from techUK members
See the Round-up from techUK's first engagement regarding the PDS's Refresh Strategy.
Prior to presenting the Strategy to the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Digital, Data and Technology Coordination Committee (DDaT), it’s teams engaged with consultancies, multinational organisations, charities, and tech suppliers within the Criminal Justice System (CJS) around how the refreshed strategy has been shaped around the experiences, challenges, and opportunities facing UK Policing
Following techUK members’ detailed feedback during the consultation process, business leaders within the digital tech sector outlined various recommendations, including: the importance of prioritising users and victims, developing workstreams around regional Forces’ localised structures, balancing local priorities with the growing requirement for centralised approaches, and technical considerations regarding the strategies implementation roadmaps.
Martin Leven, PDS’s Head of Strategy and Innovation, presented the refreshed Strategy document, highlighting areas of most relevance to tech suppliers’ working in the Policing industry:
- Aligning digital innovation strategies across the CJS; Recent years have seen institutions’ developing, maturing and implementing digital tech strategies, meaning it’s important for strategists and decision-makers to align these documents’, facilitating interoperability and coherence across Government.
- Upskilling digital skills for Policing staff; Agencies and Forces’ currently face challenges of recruiting, retaining and upskilling staff and officers’ digital skills, which remains important for developing digital tech solutions and applications within Policing work.
- Addressing and adapting to community needs and expertise; Different challenges exist between specific local Forces’, including the challenge of older citizens’ lacking understanding and knowledge of advance tech – making them susceptible and vulnerable to digital crime.
- Phases 1-3; The Strategy’s phased roadmaps include the re-mapping and development of technical areas of procurement, data standards, and how Policing’s multiple digital tech bodies will manage and direct these workstreams.
The session also included questions from members, which covered areas including the sector’s engagement with Chief Constables’ remit towards the Strategy, the success of PDS’s cross sector-Policing’s Digital Garage programme, and the importance of collaboration, communication, and joint- decision-making between agencies, Whitehall, civil society, and digital tech suppliers.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/police-digital-service-pds-refresh-strategy-roundtable-round-up.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK and Deloitte publish industry-leading Nature Bytes Back report26/06/2023 16:25:00
techUK are pleased to be endorsing the ground-breaking report looking at the nature-related risks, dependencies and opportunities of Tech, Media and Telecoms companies.
techUK members support for Ukraine21/06/2023 14:10:00
With the Ukraine Recovery Conference underway, techUK has put together a statement outlining the various ways in which our members have supported Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022
techUK response to the Ofgem Open Letter - Future reform to the electricity connections process20/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK responded on behalf of its members to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) open letter on future reforms to electricity connections.
Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty TechSprint16/06/2023 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is holding its three-day Consumer Duty TechSprint covering the operational experiences towards consumer data integration of the sector's innovative solutions.
State of the Connected Home 202315/06/2023 11:20:00
techUK, in partnership with GfK, is delighted to release the seventh edition of our annual State of the Connected Home report.
Home Office - Police National Computer (PNC) Service Continuity Updated Market Communication09/06/2023 11:15:00
On 24th March 2023, techUK hosted a market engagement event for the Home Office in conjunction with the National Police Chief’s Council. Acting through the Law Enforcement Data Service (LEDS) programme, the department continues to assess the requirement for ensuring a contingency option is in place for PNC and therefore a potential future procurement to ensure the service continuity of the PNC if this is subsequently required
techUK recommendations for rail modernisation08/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK has set out recommendations for ensuring vital work to modernise the UK’s rail sector is able to continue.
US and EU to draft an AI code of conduct07/06/2023 13:20:00
Every international summit seems to touch upon questions of AI Governance. This is due, in part, to the fast evolution of technologies like LLMs (Large Language Models), Generative AI, and various interventions by AI experts warning about the risks of the technology. As global discussions on AI governance gain momentum, one of the key initiatives being pursued is the Hiroshima AI process, which aims to establish comprehensive guidelines and frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment.