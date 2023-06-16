HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Police force reports on the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements
Today we published reports on the effectiveness of vetting arrangements in eight police forces. Some of these also include findings on IT monitoring and counter-corruption.
Get the reports
A report into the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements in Cheshire Constabulary
A report into the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements in City of London Police
A report into the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements in Cleveland Police
A report into the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements in Essex Police
A report into the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements in Gwent Police
Adroddiad ar effeithiolrwydd trefniadau fetio a gwrthlygredd yn Heddlu Gwent
A report into the effectiveness of vetting arrangements in Lancashire Constabulary
A report into the effectiveness of vetting arrangements in North Wales Police
Adroddiad ar effeithiolrwydd trefniadau fetio yn Heddlu Gogledd Cymru
A report into the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements in Staffordshire Police
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/police-force-reports-on-the-effectiveness-of-vetting-and-counter-corruption-arrangements-june-2023/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
New police performance data published14/06/2023 14:10:00
Data about police performance has been consolidated and made available to the public for the first time.
New police performance data published13/06/2023 15:20:00
Data about police performance has been consolidated and made available to the public for the first time today.
Police service has limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, says chief inspector12/06/2023 09:25:00
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said the police service is at a historic turning point – and there is a limited window of opportunity to repair public trust
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Harrow26/05/2023 14:10:00
Ofsted recently (24 May 2023) published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Harrow.
Joint inspection of the multi-agency response to keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire19/05/2023 14:05:00
Today, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) published a review with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency arrangements for keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire.
An inspection of the London regional response to serious and organised crime19/05/2023 13:05:00
Today we published a report about an inspection of the London regional response to serious and organised crime.
HMICFRS welcomes launch of positive practice portal for the fire and rescue sector12/05/2023 15:10:00
As stated in our 2021- 2025 strategy, HMICFRS is committed to capitalising on our independent insight and learning and sharing this with the sectors we inspect.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Surrey03/05/2023 11:10:00
Ofsted yesterday published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Surrey.