HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Police forces are effective in the deployment of firearms, new report finds
Police forces are effective in deploying firearms, and officers discharged weapons at only 0.02 per cent of armed operations in 2021-22, a new report has found.
Get the report
An inspection of how effective police forces are in the deployment of firearms
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that there are good selection processes for firearms officers, and officers are well-trained and well-equipped.
However, the inspectorate said improvements need to be made in the selection and training of strategic and tactical firearms commanders because they manage a high degree of risk.
HMICFRS has made 12 recommendations to help policing improve. These include:
- a review of the strategic firearms commander course to ensure candidates have enough opportunities to learn and practise skills;
- introducing new entry criteria for strategic and tactical firearms commanders, similar to the process used to select public order commanders;
- sharing of armed policing exercises to allow opportunities for learning to be identified and shared; and
- improving record keeping in relation to armed operations and introducing regular auditing of these records.
Assistant HM Inspector of Constabulary Nicola Faulconbridge said:
“The deployment of armed officers is a high-risk area of policing and our inspection found that officers involved in armed policing are generally well-trained, effective and focused on keeping the public safe.
“Although there are some encouraging findings in our report, we also found some areas that need improvement. These included strengthening the training of strategic firearms commanders, who have overall command and responsibility for firearms operations.
“Our report makes 12 recommendations to help the police improve a national system which already has good governance and structures.”
Get the report
An inspection of how effective police forces are in the deployment of firearms
Notes
- For further information, the HMICFRS Press Office can be contacted at 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/police-forces-are-effective-in-the-deployment-of-firearms/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Policing is making progress in some areas, but forces still need to get a grip on performance10/07/2023 09:15:00
Police forces have improved in several areas in recent years, but the public is still being failed too often, the police inspectorate has warned.
Vetting and Anti-corruption Part 1: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption?20/06/2023 12:25:00
HMICFRS inspected the National Crime Agency in July and August 2022 and examined how well the agency deals with vetting, anti-corruption and prejudicial and improper behaviour.
Police force reports on the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements16/06/2023 13:25:00
Today we published reports on the effectiveness of vetting arrangements in eight police forces. Some of these also include findings on IT monitoring and counter-corruption.
New police performance data published14/06/2023 14:10:00
Data about police performance has been consolidated and made available to the public for the first time.
New police performance data published13/06/2023 15:20:00
Data about police performance has been consolidated and made available to the public for the first time today.
Police service has limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, says chief inspector12/06/2023 09:25:00
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said the police service is at a historic turning point – and there is a limited window of opportunity to repair public trust
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Harrow26/05/2023 14:10:00
Ofsted recently (24 May 2023) published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Harrow.
Joint inspection of the multi-agency response to keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire19/05/2023 14:05:00
Today, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) published a review with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency arrangements for keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire.