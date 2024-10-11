HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Police forces need to improve how they identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour
Police forces must do more to tackle antisocial behaviour and understand its prevalence in their local communities, the police inspectorate has said.
In a new PEEL spotlight report “The policing response to antisocial behaviour”, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that most forces need to improve how they identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour, and how they protect vulnerable people.
Around 1 million antisocial behaviour incidents were reported to the police, in the year ending 30 September 2023, having a significant impact upon communities and victims’ lives.
Inspectors found good examples of forces working hard at using problem-solving approaches and allocating trained officers in response. Some forces are also making good use of technology to encourage reporting of incidents and collect information from the public.
Crucially, inspectors found forces were often good at formal and informal effective early interventions. For example, using warning letters and initiatives to reduce reoffending and harms of this behaviour.
However, examples of good practice are inconsistent across all forces. The commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour is undermined by several difficulties in sharing data with partners. Police forces need to address IT issues, poor-quality training and a lack of analytical expertise that are currently preventing them from using data as effectively as they could.
HMICFRS has made eight recommendations to police forces. The inspectorate said that there needs to be greater consistency in the recording of incidents, as well as in the use of statutory powers available to forces and appropriate training provided. This would enable them to take robust action against the minority of people repeatedly causing harassment and distress.
Forces need to put a renewed focus in resourcing neighbourhood police teams and recognising the importance of their continual presence in their communities in order to build public trust and confidence.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said:
“Antisocial behaviour is a blight on many in our communities. It is sometimes perceived, and referred to, as low-level crime by the police, public and media. However, this doesn’t reflect the profound impact and trauma it can have on victims.
“It is vital forces understand the complexity and prevalence of antisocial behaviour, and key to this is effective early intervention.
“While there are good examples of the police working hard, there are challenges faced, including difficulties sharing data due to inadequate IT systems and a lack of analytical expertise.
“Additionally, there can be inconsistent approaches by forces, whether through poor training of officers, limited recording of incidents and the evaluation of outcomes.
“The police must and can do better. In my recommendations, I urge forces to recognise the importance of how they and their partners identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour. Our communities must feel confident their local force will tackle it effectively.”
Get the report : The policing response to antisocial behaviour: PEEL spotlight report
Notes
- For further information, the HMICFRS Press Office can be contacted at 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- This report brings together findings from our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme, force management statements and a request for promising practice from the College of Policing to all forces in England and Wales.
- We drew on evidence from a range of sources, including academic research, national guidance and findings from:
- our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme, which assesses the performance of police forces in England and Wales;
- force management statements;
- a request for promising practice to all forces by the College of Policing; and
- publicly available data.
- This report focuses on the police response to antisocial behaviour. It also highlights examples of positive practice and joint working between the police and other organisations vital to addressing antisocial behaviour.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/police-need-to-improve-response-to-antisocial-behaviour/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Essex Police04/10/2024 15:20:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
Proposed policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29: For consultation01/10/2024 11:10:00
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed policing inspection programme and framework for 2025–29. The consultation is open until Friday 25 October 2024.
Changes needed to ensure stalking victims get the right response from police30/09/2024 09:10:00
Significant changes are needed to improve the police response to reports of stalking, an investigation into a police super-complaint has found.
Staffordshire Police has made improvements, but further changes are needed25/09/2024 15:20:00
Staffordshire Police has made some progress since its previous inspection, but further improvements are needed, the police inspectorate has said.
Greater clarity on the definition of operational independence is needed to maintain police impartiality10/09/2024 15:20:00
An absence of the definition of operational independence can prove challenging for police chiefs, the police inspectorate has warned, as any form of improper political interference can affect the public’s perception of police impartiality.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Richmond upon Thames09/09/2024 10:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Richmond upon Thames.
An inspection of the south‑east regional response to serious and organised crime30/08/2024 11:10:00
Today we published a report about our inspection of the south-east regional response to serious and organised crime.
Operation Soteria is creating a victim-centred culture, but system-wide change is needed to ensure its success22/08/2024 15:10:00
Operation Soteria is creating a victim-centred and suspect-focused police approach to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO), but major changes are required for it to be successful on a national scale, the police inspectorate has warned.
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation19/08/2024 11:10:00
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed fire inspection programme for 2025-27. The consultation is open until Sunday 15 September 2024.