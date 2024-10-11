Police forces need to improve how they identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour

Police forces must do more to tackle antisocial behaviour and understand its prevalence in their local communities, the police inspectorate has said.

In a new PEEL spotlight report “The policing response to antisocial behaviour”, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that most forces need to improve how they identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour, and how they protect vulnerable people.

Around 1 million antisocial behaviour incidents were reported to the police, in the year ending 30 September 2023, having a significant impact upon communities and victims’ lives.

Inspectors found good examples of forces working hard at using problem-solving approaches and allocating trained officers in response. Some forces are also making good use of technology to encourage reporting of incidents and collect information from the public.

Crucially, inspectors found forces were often good at formal and informal effective early interventions. For example, using warning letters and initiatives to reduce reoffending and harms of this behaviour.

However, examples of good practice are inconsistent across all forces. The commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour is undermined by several difficulties in sharing data with partners. Police forces need to address IT issues, poor-quality training and a lack of analytical expertise that are currently preventing them from using data as effectively as they could.

HMICFRS has made eight recommendations to police forces. The inspectorate said that there needs to be greater consistency in the recording of incidents, as well as in the use of statutory powers available to forces and appropriate training provided. This would enable them to take robust action against the minority of people repeatedly causing harassment and distress.

Forces need to put a renewed focus in resourcing neighbourhood police teams and recognising the importance of their continual presence in their communities in order to build public trust and confidence.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said:

“Antisocial behaviour is a blight on many in our communities. It is sometimes perceived, and referred to, as low-level crime by the police, public and media. However, this doesn’t reflect the profound impact and trauma it can have on victims. “It is vital forces understand the complexity and prevalence of antisocial behaviour, and key to this is effective early intervention. “While there are good examples of the police working hard, there are challenges faced, including difficulties sharing data due to inadequate IT systems and a lack of analytical expertise. “Additionally, there can be inconsistent approaches by forces, whether through poor training of officers, limited recording of incidents and the evaluation of outcomes. “The police must and can do better. In my recommendations, I urge forces to recognise the importance of how they and their partners identify, record and respond to antisocial behaviour. Our communities must feel confident their local force will tackle it effectively.”

Get the report : The policing response to antisocial behaviour: PEEL spotlight report

