Police Negotiating Board for Scotland: annual report 2025

Annual report for 2025 produced by the Independent Chair of the Police Negotiating Board for Scotland (PNBS).

Police Negotiating Board for Scotland

Police Negotiating Board for Scotland (PNBS) annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025.

This report is prepared in accordance with reporting obligations under Part 1, Chapter 8A, Section 55E of the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012, which states that the PNBS must, as soon as practicable after the end of each reporting year, prepare and publish a report on how it has carried out its functions during that year, providing a copy to the Scottish Ministers. The contents of this report deliver on the requirements described in the PNBS constitution.

About the Police Negotiating Board for Scotland

The Police Negotiating Board for Scotland (PNBS) negotiates the pay, terms and conditions of police officers in Scotland. We reach agreements which we recommend to Scottish ministers to become part of police regulations and determinations.

PNBS is a Scottish public body, with the Chair appointed by Scottish ministers. PNBS is sponsored by Police Division within the Scottish Government Safer Communities Directorate.

What we do

We are responsible for negotiating police officers:

pay, allowances and expenses

public holidays and leave

hours of duty

The Board may consider and make representations to the Scottish ministers on draft determinations or regulations, or any matter relating to the governance, administration and conditions of service of police officers in Scotland. We discuss issues raised by members and provide guidance to clarify terms and conditions. We also publish circulars which set out agreements reached.

The Annual Report details the business of the PNBS for the previous 12 months.

Who we are

PNBS consists of an Official Side and Staff Side representing the constituent bodies, with an Independent Chair and Independent Secretariat. Each side consists of six representatives with voting rights as indicated in the table below.

PNBS membership and voting rights

Staff Side

Scottish Police Federation 4

Association of Scottish Police Superintendents 1

Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association 1

Official Side

Scottish Police Authority 3

Police Scotland (representing the Chief Constable) 2

Scottish Government (representing Scottish ministers) 1

Independent

Chair

Secretariat

Our Chair is Lisa Blackett. Lisa was appointed PNBS Chair by Scottish ministers on 18 September 2023. Lisa was appointed as Independent Chair of the Scottish Police Consultative Forum (SPCF) at the same time. The Independent Secretariat is provided by the Scottish Government. Our current Secretariat is Scott McNeil.

Staff Side

The Staff Side consists of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS) and the Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association (SCPOSA). The Staff Side Secretary is David Kennedy and Secretariat is provided by the Scottish Police Federation.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) represents over 16,000 members covering constables, sergeants, inspectors, chief inspectors and special constables. David Kennedy is the General Secretary of the SPF as well as the Staff Side Secretary. David Threadgold is the Chair of the SPF.

The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS) represent the senior operational leaders of Police Scotland in the ranks of superintendent and chief superintendent. Stewart Carle is the ASPS General Secretary and Rob Hay is the ASPS President.

The Scottish Chief Police Officers’ Staff Association

The Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association (SCPOSA) is the representative body of all senior police officers (assistant chief constable, deputy chief constable and chief constable) in Police Scotland. Andrew Barker is the General Secretary of SCPOSA.

Official Side

The Official Side consists of the Scottish ministers, the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) and Police Scotland. The Official Side Secretary is Sarah Messenger. John MacLean is the Deputy Side Secretary and Secretariat is provided by David Algie.

Established on 1 April 2013, the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) is the primary governance body for policing in Scotland. Fiona McQueen CBE was appointed SPA Chair in March 2025, succeeding Martyn Evans. Chris Brown was appointed Chief Executive in October 2025, replacing Lynn Brown.

Police Scotland was established on 1 April 2013 and is responsible for policing across the whole of Scotland. The service is led by Chief Constable Jo Farrell, supported by three Deputy Chief Constables, Assistant Chief Constables and Directors.

The Minister responsible for policing is Angela Constance MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs. Scottish ministers are represented on the PNBS by officials from Police Division. Police Division set the strategic direction for policing in Scotland and also sponsor the SPA.

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