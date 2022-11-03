Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Police officer and former constable sentenced for sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages
A serving police officer and an ex-police constable have been sentenced after being convicted of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.
PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, were both found guilty by City of London Magistrates’ Court on 21 September 2022. A third defendant was found not guilty of all charges.
Yesterday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Cobban and Borders were both sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.
The pair were bailed ahead of an appeal to the High Court.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The messages exchanged between these officers were disturbing and sickening, and it is unfathomable that those tasked with upholding the law could think it right to share this grossly offensive material.
“The court agreed that the messages amounted to criminal offences, and it is only right that Cobban and Borders are punished for their abhorrent actions.
“Let me be clear, where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so, the CPS will always prosecute these offences robustly.”
Notes to editors
- Joel Borders [06/10/1976] was found guilty of five separate offences of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act 2003. Sentenced to 12 weeks' concurrent for each of the five offences.
- Jonathon Cobban [08/01/1987] was found guilty of three separate offences of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act 2003. Sentenced to 12 weeks' concurrent for each of the three offences.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/police-officer-and-former-constable-sentenced-sharing-grossly-offensive-whatsapp-messages
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Computer hacker of famous musicians’ digital accounts is jailed24/10/2022 14:38:00
A computer hacker who stole unreleased music from famous musicians and sold them on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency was recently imprisoned.
National blueprint for prosecuting rape takes a step closer with refreshed joint work pledge20/10/2022 15:10:00
A blueprint for prosecuting rape and serious sexual offences has taken a significant step forward today – as new data reveals charge rates for rape have increased to 72.8%.
Charge rates show steady increase across all crime types as CPS publishes latest statistics20/10/2022 14:43:00
Today the CPS has published Q1 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.
Man convicted of stirring up racial hatred on Russian social media site19/10/2022 13:15:00
David Hutchinson, 61, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment when he appeared at Kingston Crown Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to seven offences earlier this year.
Mason Greenwood: CPS authorises attempted rape charge17/10/2022 14:25:00
Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, recently (15 October 2022) commented on CPS authorising an attempted rape charge.
CPS Says: Our response to BBC documentary on rape07/10/2022 14:20:00
There is no doubt the case highlighted by BBC recently (05 October 2022) is harrowing and we have offered an unreserved apology to the victim for the mistakes we made and the stress and trauma she has endured.
Prosecutors urged to consider power to compel defendants to attend court28/09/2022 14:43:00
Defendants who refuse to leave their cells for court hearings could be compelled to attend – in handcuffs if necessary – as prosecutors are reminded of the court’s powers in new updated legal guidance.
CPS seeks public’s views on draft 'Deception as to Gender' legal guidance26/09/2022 13:43:00
A public consultation on updated legal guidance regarding deception as to gender in rape and serious sexual assault cases has been launched by the Crown Prosecution Service today.