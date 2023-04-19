Crown Prosecution Service
Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
The CPS has authorised seven charges of Misconduct in Public Office against PC Anil Celebi, 26, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into alleged premature closing of potential criminal cases and falsification of records.
The alleged offending took place between September 2019 and April 2020 while he was employed at the Metropolitan Police.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, yesterday said:
“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- PC Anil Celebi, [24/11/1996], will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 30 May.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/police-officer-charged-misconduct-public-office
