Police officers acted in line with policy before death of man detained at Biddulph

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that Staffordshire Police officers acted appropriately and in line with policy prior to the death of a man detained in Stoke-on-Trent.

A one-day inquest held at Stoke-on-Trent yesterday (Wednesday 18 February) recorded that Joshua Cooper’s death on the evening of 26 March 2025 was drug related. He was confirmed dead at the scene during an incident in the Kingsfield Road area of Biddulph, despite the efforts of paramedics and police.

The IOPC’s investigation established that officers had responded to reports shortly before 11pm that Mr Cooper was running around in the street in a distressed state, knocking on doors and stumbling into gardens. It was believed he had been taking drugs, which he later confirmed to officers.

Police arrived to find him collapsed between a parked car and a garden fence on a driveway. Suspecting he might be suffering from Acute Behavioural Disturbance, the two officers called for an ambulance after moving him clear of the car, applied handcuffs and sat him up against a wheelie bin.

More officers arrived and provided him with a first aid blanket. The handcuffs were removed when they recognised he was going into seizure, and CPR was under discussion as paramedics arrived to take over medical intervention. Sadly death was pronounced at 12.13pm.

IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Cooper’s family and all those affected by his death. “Our investigation, which ended in August last year, found that the actions of police were in line with policy and were reasonable, necessary and proportionate in what were difficult circumstances. Officers called for an ambulance immediately due to the way Mr Cooper was presenting, tried to calm him down while dealing with him in a patient and respectful way, and used appropriate force while applying handcuffs temporarily to prevent any further self-harm. Unfortunately, the efforts of the officers and the paramedics who attended were in vain.”

The IOPC’s investigation followed a mandatory referral from Staffordshire Police. Evidence we gathered included police body worn video footage and CCTV footage from a property near the scene. We also obtained statements from the officers involved in the incident and the paramedics who attended. All officers were treated as witnesses throughout our investigation.