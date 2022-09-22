Police officers found guilty of sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages

Two police officers have been found guilty of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.

PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, were both found guilty by City of London Magistrates’ Court yesterday and will be sentenced on 2 November 2022. A third defendant was found not guilty of all charges.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, yesterday said:

“It is incomprehensible that serving police officers could think it was right to share these kinds of grossly offensive messages with others. “By these verdicts, the court has agreed that they were not just shocking or disturbing banter, but they amounted to criminal offences. “Where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so, the CPS will always prosecute these offences robustly.”

The prosecution followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

