RUSI
|Printable version
Police Reform at a Glance: Centralisation and a ‘British FBI’?
UK Home Secretary Mahmood presented a long-awaited police reform plan. Still at the starting line, here is what the plans entail – and what they do not.
As policing faces a more sophisticated and resilient criminal threat picture, administrative and budgetary pressures have been deepening the policing crisis – and undermining public safety and trust. Recent RUSI research has confirmed the trend of growing criminal organisation and technological sophistication in some of the public’s most frequently encountered crimes. Criminal supply chains have evolved as organised criminals seamlessly operate across the UK and internationally. To give one example, fraud has surged, representing an estimated 41% of all crimes against individuals in the UK – the majority of which is cyber-enabled. Police forces have thus been stretched attempting to respond to the estimated 4.1 million annual fraud incidents, increases in acquisitive crime and anti-social behaviour while leading the country-wide focus on reducing knife crime and violence against women and girls.
The Case for Reform
Spread across 43 police forces, 9 Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), the National Crime Agency (NCA) and a variety of specialist forces, structural rigidity has hamstrung an effective police response. To pursue crime across force lines, police leaders are faced with often self-defeating incentive structures. Likewise, the intelligence and vital information for investigations and crime prevention often remains in siloes along the decentralised policing architecture.
Fiscally, the crisis for UK policing appears existential. The Metropolitan Police continue to face ‘eye watering’ decisions to reduce police staff as pressure to fill budget shortfalls intensifies. The Met are not alone. In July 2025, MPs appealed to the Home Office to rescue Lincolnshire Police from bankruptcy, despite a previous 6.2% budget increase for the force. Across England and Wales in 2025/26, 37 of 43 police forces reported a budget shortfall – totalling £450 million. According to police forces’ medium-term financial plans, this shortfall is set to increase to £966 million by 2027. Forces are thus looking for ways to balance the books, all while demands across the system increase.
In strengthening policing without commensurate attention paid to reforming UK courts, prisons, probationary services and healthcare, well-intentioned reforms risk facing roadblocks left by crumbling sister-criminal justice services
The under-resourced, inflexible policing system, faced with increasingly sophisticated and agile organised crime, has struggled to meet demand and public expectations. As of 2023, the charge ratio (number of charges divided by volume of recorded crime) lay at approximately 7%, down from 15% a decade prior. Charge rates for victim-based offences saw particularly steep decreases. Today, only 4% of British adults have ‘a lot of confidence’ in policing to deal with crime, and populist clamours of ‘lawlessness’ have become increasingly prevalent in public discourse – despite record lows in violent crime. It is in this context that the Home Office, under Yvette Cooper, launched the most significant reform of policing in 80 years. The objectives are three-fold: enhancing police performance, improving cost-efficiency and reducing jurisdictional and bureaucratic friction.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/police-reform-glance-centralisation-and-british-fbi
Latest News from
RUSI
Tech Dependencies Undermine UK National Security03/02/2026 14:25:00
While the UK focuses on hybrid threats, is it being undermined by dependencies on US providers? Can the UK have a national security agenda in isolation?
Helicopters Remain a Vital Part of the Joint-Force02/02/2026 16:15:00
The helicopter has been criticised following extraordinary Russian losses in Ukraine, however the benefits of vertical lift are still obvious within the force mix.
Old Ships, Modern Menace: How to Tackle the World’s Shadow Fleets02/02/2026 14:25:00
Shadow fleets sit at the centre of maritime hybrid warfare, economic security and environmental risk. Despite this growing recognition, the West lacks the coherence to confront it.
Why Economic Pain Won’t Stop Russia’s War30/01/2026 14:25:00
For Russia, wartime brought on a change of values.
What are China’s New Wolf Warriors Really Fighting For?28/01/2026 09:25:00
The recent return of China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats has more to say about domestic pressures than about external challenges to China’s rise.
Drugs Trafficking in Venezuela is an Ocean Away From the Capture of Maduro27/01/2026 14:25:00
The impact of Maduro’s capture will be negligible on Venezuela’s cocaine-trafficking.
Libya's Lessons for Venezuela: Reform the Economy Before It Is Too Late27/01/2026 09:25:00
Venezuela needs fundamental change to its economic structures to prevent the abduction of Nicolas Maduro from eventually leading to increased corruption and systemic violence.
The UK and Trump’s National Security Strategy26/01/2026 14:25:00
Europe will require new leadership as the US tilts from law to power.