National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Police special constable admits online child sexual abuse offences
A man from Wakefield has admitted to posting online messages fantasising about abusing children and possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images.
Jack Mallinson, 25, a trainee solicitor and special police constable with West Yorkshire Police, was identified by NCA investigators as username winterz100, who used instant messaging app Wickr to send encrypted content.
He was arrested on 7 January last year by NCA officers who seized several of his electronic devices.
Officers found 3,710 indecent images of children (IIOC) on Mallinson’s mobile phone in categories A-C (A being the most severe) and 14 extreme pornographic bestiality images on his gaming laptop.
Mallinson was charged with five counts of making and possessing IIOC and one count of publishing obscene posts.
He pleaded guilty to all the charges at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (2 March) and is due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on 30 March.
NCA operations manager Matthew Brooks recently said:
“Behind every one of these images and videos is a young victim, who is powerless and exploited.
“The NCA will continue to do everything it can to bring individuals like Mallinson to justice and protect those affected by online child sexual abuse.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/police-special-constable-admits-online-child-sexual-abuse-offences
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Rapist who filmed abuse of toddler has sentence increased04/03/2022 15:43:00
A man from Southport who was jailed for raping a toddler and sexually assaulting another child has had his sentence increased to nearly 20 years.
Man charged over gun barrel seizure04/03/2022 10:33:00
A suspected gun supplier from Birmingham has been charged after officers from the National Crime Agency seized a gun barrel as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms.
Lorry driver who attempted to smuggle guns jailed03/03/2022 14:15:00
A Romanian man has been jailed for four years for attempting to smuggle three handguns into the UK. National Crime Agency officers launched an investigation after Ionut Constantin Diaconu, 36, was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks on 12 July 2021.
450 users of child abuse platform arrested in the UK02/03/2022 14:15:00
450 people have been arrested in the UK after they were identified as members of an online platform used for trading child sexual abuse material.
Britain's most wanted woman arrested in Spain after nine years on the run02/03/2022 10:33:00
A money launderer involved in a £1 billion mobile phone tax scam who was one of the National Crime Agency’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain.
NCA investigation sees man jailed after gun recovered from Birmingham street01/03/2022 14:15:00
A man from Birmingham has been jailed for more than nine-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected organised crime group involved in the supply of firearms in the West Midlands.
More under 20s sexually assaulted after meeting offenders on dating sites25/02/2022 14:15:00
NCA data shows that the number of female victims of online dating-related sexual assaults aged 19 and under has increased since 2016.
People smuggling suspect wanted in Belgium over attempted boat crossing arrested by the NCA24/02/2022 11:15:00
A man wanted in Belgium for his role in an attempt to use a boat to smuggle people across the Channel to the UK has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in north London