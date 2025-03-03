Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition 2025
To mark this year's Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition, held by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) with support from the College of Policing, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell said:
“Keeping the public safe is not achieved by police officers alone, and I’m delighted that the many skilled and dedicated staff whose work may be less visible but is no less vital in preventing crime are being recognised this week.
“Crime is changing, and it is often those who work behind the scenes who are at the forefront of dealing with emerging types of crime. Whether they work in forensics, as a crime analyst, in IT support or as a call handler, police staff are instrumental to protecting communities across the country. I’d like to thank them for their commitment and to congratulate those being recognised in this week’s inaugural National Police Staff Awards.”
Notes
- Emily Spurrell is APCC Chair and PCC for Merseyside
- More information on Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition 2025 is available on the NPCC website
APCC statement following publication of the crime and policing bill26/02/2025 13:15:00
APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell response to the Government crime and policing bill
Response to announcement of OHID as the new Commissioner of the Statutory Levy21/02/2025 16:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Leads on Addictions & substance misuse, PCC Joy Allen and PCC David Sidwick, responded to the Department for Culture, Media & Sport announcement that the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) was made the Prevention Commissioner of the Statutory Levy
Response to the independent sentencing review's interim report19/02/2025 14:20:00
The APCC’s criminal justice leads have welcomed the publication of the interim report of the Independent Sentencing Review, led by former Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Gauke.
Local multi-agency collaboration and PCC oversight are key to cutting crime says new APCC report19/02/2025 09:05:00
The crucial role of effective cross-sector work in reducing crime and making communities safer, overseen and coordinated by locally elected Police and Crime Commissioners, are highlighted in a new report by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).
Statement following High Court ruling on police vetting18/02/2025 10:20:00
Following a ruling by the High Court that the Metropolitan Police acted unlawfully in dismissing Sgt Lino Di Maria after his vetting was removed because of a series of allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, APCC Joint Lead on Transparency and Accountability, Alison Lowe OBE yesterday made a statement.
APCC response to neighbourhood policing announcement03/02/2025 10:25:00
APCC Joint Leads for Police Funding, PFCC Roger Hirst and PCC Joy Allen, responded to neighbourhood policing announcement
New campaign shows impact of PCCs in preventing crime31/01/2025 13:20:00
A new campaign launched by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) highlights the importance of preventing crime to improve community safety.
