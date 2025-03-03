Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition 2025

To mark this year's Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition, held by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) with support from the College of Policing, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell said:

“Keeping the public safe is not achieved by police officers alone, and I’m delighted that the many skilled and dedicated staff whose work may be less visible but is no less vital in preventing crime are being recognised this week.

“Crime is changing, and it is often those who work behind the scenes who are at the forefront of dealing with emerging types of crime. Whether they work in forensics, as a crime analyst, in IT support or as a call handler, police staff are instrumental to protecting communities across the country. I’d like to thank them for their commitment and to congratulate those being recognised in this week’s inaugural National Police Staff Awards.”