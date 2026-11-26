HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Police super-complaint on the policing of image-based abuse
A super-complaint submitted by the Centre for Women’s Justice has been assessed as eligible for investigation.
It is about the policing of image-based abuse.
Read more about this super-complaint
Police super-complaint on the policing of image-based abuse
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/police-super-complaint-on-the-policing-of-image-based-abuse/
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