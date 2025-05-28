Police to crush vehicles used antisocially in 48 hours

Consultation launched on fast-tracking disposal of vehicles seized for antisocial behaviour.

Communities blighted by off-road biking in public parks and intimidating street racing are set to benefit from new police powers to crack down on antisocial behaviour and deliver safer streets through the Plan for Change.

Perpetrators of antisocial driving face having their cars, e-scooters or off-road bikes seized and destroyed after 48 hours under stronger powers proposed by the government.

Currently, police must wait 14 days before being able to dispose of a vehicle, making it easier for offenders to reclaim their vehicles and with a limited deterrent to repeat offending.

The measure to fast-track the disposal of vehicles comes alongside additional proposals to give police stronger powers to seize any vehicles involved in antisocial behaviour, with officers no longer required to issue a warning before seizing them.

Combined, these new powers will help tackle the scourge of vehicle-driven antisocial behaviour by sending a clear message to would-be offenders and local communities that swift justice will be delivered and this behaviour not tolerated.

The changes are also expected to have a wider impact on tackling more serious crime with e-scooters and e-bikes often used to facilitate drug dealing, organised acquisitive crime and serious violence.

Minister for Crime and Policing Dame Diana Johnson said:

Antisocial and reckless driving brings misery to communities across the country, from dangerous street racing to off-road bikes tearing through local parks. By enabling police to seize and dispose of these vehicles within just 48 hours, we’re giving our officers the tools they need to deliver immediate results and providing communities the swift justice they deserve. As part of our Plan for Change, these new powers send a clear message that antisocial behaviour, whatever form it takes, will not be tolerated in our local communities.

In a public consultation published today, the government is reviewing the statutory fees for removing, storing, and disposing of vehicles in England and Wales. This will help make sure police can afford to keep removing antisocial and illegal off-road bikes and other vehicles from our streets.

The crackdown on antisocial behaviour continues implementation of the government’s Plan for Change and Safer Streets Mission which will see new Respect Orders targeting persistent perpetrators of antisocial behaviour.

In April this year, the Prime Minister set out new measures as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee to restore neighbourhood policing to local communities, including every force having a dedicated antisocial behaviour lead to tackle the specific challenges each area faces.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Roads Policing, Chief Constable Jo Shiner, said:

We welcome the consultation announced by the government. Antisocial use of a vehicle, such as street racing, street cruising or off-road use is more than a matter of noise pollution. It can have long-term effects on a neighbourhood, with the criminal damage of roads, other vehicles and surrounding property. Drivers and riders also risk injuring themselves, other road users, cyclists and pedestrians as they do not have full control of their vehicle and their full attention on their surroundings. As with all forms of transport, we know they can potentially be exploited for criminal use, antisocial behaviour or cause danger when used inappropriately. We know that driving or riding in this way can also be used as a form of intimidation, either to other road users or the community. Loud noise from engines or music, and deliberately creating large amounts of exhaust or tyre smoke can also be seen as an aggressive act. Officers are committed to preventing harm and keeping our communities safe and will continue to take necessary action against those who use transport illegally. Officers having the ability to quickly seize, remove, store and dispose of vehicles used in an antisocial behaviour setting will help keep road users safe and protect our communities. Policing will take appropriate action against those who commit offences using existing legislation whilst also raising awareness through engagement.

Edmund King, AA president, said:

Illegal car meets and street racing are not just antisocial, but also present road safety problems which have resulted in needless injuries and fatalities. This is a positive step that should make people think again before joining illegal car cruises.

Sandra Bauer, Neighbourhood Watch Head of Policy, Partnerships and Projects and Deputy Chief Executive said: