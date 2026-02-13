RUSI
|Printable version
Police.AI - New Tech Tools for UK Law Enforcement
With the National Centre for AI in Policing – dubbed Police.AI – UK policing is stepping up its pursuit of cutting-edge tools, but cost-effective, impactful delivery requires more than a new name.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies for security purposes are widely associated with defence applications, from killer robots to drone targeting. Yet AI also offers a wide range of opportunities for law enforcement. As the pressure to analyse vast amounts of data increases for law enforcement officers amid a resource squeeze on policing, AI tools promise efficiency, speed and the hope to keep up with criminals.
The case for greater use of AI in policing is summarised by Sir Stephen Kavanagh, former Executive Director at INTERPOL:
‘Criminal threats have moved on, and we haven’t. It is time for a new mindset: one that treats data and computer power as strategic assets’
AI in policing is now set to receive a boost. The National Centre for AI in Policing, or Police.AI, was established amid a flurry of reforms announced by government in what the Home Secretary called ‘the most significant modernisation in nearly 200 years’. The freshly announced National Police Service (NPS) will merge several agencies, including Counter Terrorism Policing, the National Crime Agency and Regional Organised Crime Units. The exact architecture has yet to be decided, but the Home Office were clear on intentions to provide a single home for procurement, digital, data and technology policy in policing. This sets the stage for streamlined and expanded deployment of AI tools, nationwide.
The first example of centrally led technology deployment is the expansion of AI-assisted live facial recognition (LFR) technology. Pilot programmes run by the Metropolitan Police Service and have yielded impressive results and, owing to deliberate police communication campaigns, are very well received by the public. The Home Secretary announced the immediate scaling of the programme, delivering 40 more LFR vans across the country. Though catching headlines, LFR is just the tip of the iceberg; AI solutions range from predictive analytics to real-time investigative support.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/policeai-new-tech-tools-uk-law-enforcement
Latest News from
RUSI
Why So Quiet, Putin? Russia’s Role in the Iran-Israel Tensions13/02/2026 14:25:00
Putin must walk a fine line between doing the minimum required to support its nominal ally in the region, while ensuring that Russia retains its relevance in the Middle East.
Cheka with Chinese Characteristics: Purges Inside China’s Red Army12/02/2026 14:25:00
Recent purges within the Central Military Commission in China echo the Chekist approach to ideological purity and absolute loyalty to the Party and, at its core, Xi Jinping.
Towards a British Approach to Cyber Campaigning11/02/2026 12:05:00
The UK needs and enduring and dynamic approach to cybersecurity, one that embraces continuous offensive operations to achieve an advantage over its adversaries.
The UK Whole of Society Defence and the Reality of Modern War10/02/2026 14:25:00
The national conversation must address society’s preparations to defend itself, reimagining the citizen solider of the 21st century, and every sector’s role in this effort.
New START Expiry: Implications for Europe06/02/2026 16:25:00
The expiry of New START could further undermine the credibility of US extended deterrence and complicate European and US efforts to strengthen conventional deterrence.
Uganda: Idi Amin 2.0 Loading06/02/2026 14:25:00
Uganda’s leadership is drifting into another authoritarian spiral.
We Need to Talk About Ecosystem Collapse05/02/2026 14:25:00
Climate and nature can no longer be pigeonholed as an environmental problem.
Tech Dependencies Undermine UK National Security03/02/2026 14:25:00
While the UK focuses on hybrid threats, is it being undermined by dependencies on US providers? Can the UK have a national security agenda in isolation?