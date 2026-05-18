Policing Insight’s new UK Police Digital Experience Survey calls for better IT integration

A survey conducted by Policing Insight, supported by a steering group comprising the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the Police Federation of England and Wales, the Home Office, and the Police Digital Service, has found that more than half of police officers are dissatisfied with the current provision of digital, data and technology (DDaT) within police forces.

The UK Police Digital Experience Survey, which ran from 17 September to 14 December 2025, received contributions from over 8,000 officers and staff. The survey invited respondents to assess the effectiveness, usability, and reliability of DDaT systems across a range of areas, including the quality and availability of devices, ease of system use, system integration, data quality, and the provision of training and support.

Respondents were also asked to evaluate their overall level of satisfaction with DDaT provision, identify areas for improvement, and share their experiences of how effectively technology supports them in carrying out their roles.

Alongside the quantitative findings, respondents submitted more than 35,000 qualitative comments detailing their experiences. These responses frequently highlighted issues such as the duplication of tasks, the unreliability of commonly used systems, and insufficient support to resolve technical issues, particularly for those operating in 24 7 environments.

Writing in the report, Chief Constable Rob Carden, the NPCC lead for DDaT, states: “I know that officers and staff are too often hampered by technical barriers. As highlighted throughout this report, the digital provisions we have in place make it difficult to share intelligence, limit collaboration and in some circumstances, slow investigations.

“We are working hard to remove those barriers, with significant work taking place in the background to address the issues highlighted throughout this report… Please rest assured that the issues highlighted have been heard, and will be recorded and acted upon as a priority.”

The findings of the survey present a clear and consistent picture of dissatisfaction with current DDaT provision across UK policing. While there is evidence of ongoing efforts to address these challenges, the scale and consistency of the feedback underline the need for sustained focus on improving system reliability, integration, and user support. Addressing these issues will be critical to ensuring that technology effectively enables officers and staff to carry out their duties, supports operational efficiency, and enhances outcomes across policing.

There is a clear opportunity for greater collaboration between policing, government, and industry to respond to these challenges. techUK, through its Justice and Emergency Services programme, is well placed to convene stakeholders, share best practice, and support the development and adoption of solutions that are informed by frontline need.

Building on its partnership with Policing Insight, techUK will continue to work with members and policing partners to drive meaningful engagement across the sector and support a shared understanding of digital priorities. Through this collaboration, techUK will help to facilitate dialogue, amplify industry expertise, and support the development of practical, user-focused solutions. Stakeholders are encouraged to engage with this work, contribute their perspectives, and collaborate on shaping a more effective and user focused DDaT landscape for policing.