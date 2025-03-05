HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29
We yesterday published the policing inspection programme and framework for 2025–29.
In autumn 2024, we ran a consultation on our proposed programme for policing inspections 2025–29. We have also published our response to this consultation.
Read the inspection programme and framework
Policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29
Read the summary of consultation responses
Summary of consultation responses: policing inspection programme and framework 2025–29
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/policing-inspection-programme-and-framework-2025-29/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Improvements needed to Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s performance07/02/2025 10:20:00
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is good at preventing and deterring crime, but it must improve its performance in some areas, including in how it responds to the public and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Blackpool03/02/2025 13:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Blackpool.
Value for money profiles 202428/01/2025 11:10:00
HMICFRS has published the latest value for money profiles, which provide comparative data on a wide range of policing activities for each police force in England and Wales.
Lincolnshire Police needs to improve integrity arrangements to maintain public confidence27/01/2025 10:20:00
Lincolnshire Police must do more to improve its professional standards and counter-corruption arrangements to maintain public confidence, the police inspectorate has said.
Metropolitan police service removed from enhanced monitoring24/01/2025 09:25:00
The Metropolitan Police Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
Fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 202517/01/2025 10:10:00
We have published the fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025.
Gwent Police’s custody services require further improvement13/01/2025 09:15:00
Gwent Police needs to improve the oversight of its custody services and how it manages risk to keep detainees safe, the police inspectorate has said.
Police forces must be better prepared to tackle future instances of violent disorder19/12/2024 10:15:00
Police forces must be better prepared to plan for and tackle serious violence and disorder, the police inspectorate has warned, following a review of the police’s response to disorder in the summer.
Greater Manchester Police follows good child protection practices, but needs to improve safeguards for at-risk children13/12/2024 16:20:00
Greater Manchester Police has good leadership of its child protection arrangements but must improve in some areas to make sure it identifies all risks to children, the police inspectorate has said.