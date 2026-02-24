Policing Tomorrow – Spring 2026 Publication

The third edition of Policing Tomorrow highlights emerging science and technology supporting policing, including work on violence against women and girls, forensics and natural language processing tools. Published by Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser, the issue provides insight into forward-looking innovation and priorities shaping the future of policing.

If you want to know more about this edition or about emerging priorities and areas of innovation across policing, we invite you to contact OPCSA office, should you wish to discuss any aspect of the magazine - csa@npcc.police.uk .

