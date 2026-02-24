techUK
Policing Tomorrow – Spring 2026 Publication
The third edition of Policing Tomorrow highlights emerging science and technology supporting policing, including work on violence against women and girls, forensics and natural language processing tools. Published by Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser, the issue provides insight into forward-looking innovation and priorities shaping the future of policing.
OPCSA is pleased to share the third edition of Policing Tomorrow. This issue offers an accessible look at the most forward-looking science and technology supporting policing, with features on tackling violence against women and girls and on the development of new forensic and natural language processing tools.
If you want to know more about this edition or about emerging priorities and areas of innovation across policing, we invite you to contact OPCSA office, should you wish to discuss any aspect of the magazine - csa@npcc.police.uk.
https://magazine.science.police.uk/issue-3/
