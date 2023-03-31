The sector-led Strategic Policing Partnership Board has developed Vision 2030 which builds on the successes of the Policing Vision 2025 to make transformative change across the whole of policing.

This revised Vision will ensure we are all aiming at the same destination for policing, and it identifies the key priority themes for focus and delivery that will help us get to where we think policing should be by 2030.

Download the Policing Vision 2030 pdf