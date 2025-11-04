Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Policy Brief: Readiness and Risk in the 2G/3G Switch-Off
The UK’s transition away from 2G and 3G networks represents progress in connectivity – but it also exposes a deep fault line in digital inclusion. As mobile providers retire older networks by 2025, millions of people who rely on 2G- and 3G-enabled phones, telecare systems, and safety devices risk being disconnected from essential communication and support.
Our latest policy brief, 2G/3G Switch-Off: Readiness and Risk, examines what this shift means for households already facing digital poverty. The withdrawal of legacy networks assumes that everyone can afford, understand, and access newer technology. For many, this is not the case. Nineteen million adults in the UK experience one or more forms of digital poverty, and one in two older adults remain digitally excluded. For those affected, upgrading a phone or alarm system is not a routine purchase but an unaffordable necessity.
The brief highlights how, without targeted support, the phase-out could sever a digital lifeline – cutting people off from family, healthcare, and emergency systems that depend on older connectivity. Some providers are taking positive steps: Virgin Media O2, for instance, has offered free 4G-ready handsets to customers at risk of losing service. But isolated good practice cannot replace coordinated national action.
“As the UK moves toward retiring its 2G and 3G networks, we cannot allow progress to come at the cost of connection,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “The people most at risk are often those least able to upgrade – older adults, those on low incomes, and individuals who depend on telecare for safety. Unless action is taken now, the switch-off could disconnect exactly those who rely on these systems the most.”
Technological progress should widen access, not narrow it. When connection becomes a condition of participation, exclusion is no longer a by-product – it is a design flaw.
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) calls for government, regulators, and industry to ensure the transition is inclusive and equitable through practical measures: free replacement of affected telecare and alarm devices, affordable upgrade paths for customers in digital poverty, coordinated offline awareness campaigns, and mandatory vulnerability training for provider staff.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/260956/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Policy Brief: Digital ID23/10/2025 12:20:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit. Under government proposals, it could require a digital ID stored on your smartphone. The aim is modernisation: faster checks, fewer barriers, less fraud. Yet for the millions still excluded from the digital world, the shift risks creating a new class of invisibility – one defined not by citizenship, but by connectivity.
Atos employees join the DPA to put devices back to work20/10/2025 12:10:00
A spare laptop is more than old kit. In the right hands it becomes a way back into everyday life – homework finished on time, job applications submitted, GP portals accessed, families kept in touch. The difference is a working device.
Digital ID: What it means for the digitally excluded06/10/2025 13:10:00
By 2029, proving your right to work in the UK may no longer mean showing a passport or residence permit.
DPA named key partner of Scotland’s Digital Inclusion Alliance25/09/2025 12:10:00
In Scotland, digital exclusion is still shaping lives in ways that often go unseen.
Tech4YoungCarers Expands to Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes19/09/2025 15:10:00
Young carers often carry responsibilities that shape every part of their daily lives. Alongside school or work, they manage the complex demands of caring for a family member – a commitment that can leave little time, space, or resource for their own development.
End Digital Poverty Day12/09/2025 17:15:00
Across the UK today, digital exclusion takes centre stage. The third annual End Digital Poverty Day, led by the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), has become the national moment when attention converges on the scale of the divide – and, crucially, on the solutions already proving that change is possible.
Kensington and Chelsea joins the next phase of Tech4Communities11/09/2025 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has launched the next phase of Tech4Communities – ensuring that unused technology donated by local people is refurbished and returned to neighbours who need it most.
End Digital Poverty Day: How to Get Involved29/08/2025 14:20:00
On Friday 12 September, communities across the UK will come together for End Digital Poverty Day – a national moment to highlight the urgent need to close the digital divide.