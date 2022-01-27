Think Tanks
|Printable version
Policy Exchange - Overwhelming dissatisfaction with tall buildings, finds poll – and no say for the public
As part of Policy Exchange’s Building Beautiful Programme, which recommends changes to planning policy and practice to ensure the UK has both beautiful and diverse places to live and work, a survey of 1,859 people has revealed deep concern over tall buildings in the UK – with nearly half (48%) of the respondents believing that tall buildings should not be allowed in suburban areas.
- New polling – one of the most extensive surveys in years – by Policy Exchange has revealed widespread public concern about the impact tall buildings have had on the heritage, character and appearance of London.
- An overwhelming majority (71%) believe tall buildings should not be allowed to interfere with historic views, with 70% believing they should fit in with their surroundings.
- It shows that a considerable majority, 64%, believe that they have not be allowed an adequate say in the tall buildings planning process – and that they are entitled to one.
- Policy Exchange recommends a call for a comprehensive new tall buildings policy for the capital, to be replicated in other affected UK cities like Norwich, Manchester and Liverpool.
- In addition a new report published yesterday by Policy Exchange, ‘Systemic Beauty Polling’, recommends The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities should consider out poll across diverse demographics to find out what the public thinks of new buildings, to deliver real community engagement in the UK planning system.
The situation is particularly acute in (though by no means limited to) London. Hundreds of tall buildings have been built in London and other UK cities: last year alone, in the capital’s oldest area, the City of London, seven new skyscrapers were approved. These buildings have been largely justified by the assumption that the public was comfortable with their integration – which this latest polling shows to be conclusively false.
Commenting, architect and Head of Housing, Architecture and Urban Space, Ike Ijeh said:
“The expected publication of the Government’s strategy on Levelling up presents a real opportunity to deliver a far better degree of design quality in planning, development and placemaking – strongly advocated by the work of Policy Exchange’s ‘Place Matters’ programme.
“The results of this poll clearly show that the public believes we are building tall buildings in the wrong places, in the wrong way, and with insufficient design quality. Additionally planning authorities are missing the mark by a long margin andplanning policy is seemingly very much out of kilter with what the public actually wants.
“We need a new, coherent, comprehensive and consistent policy framework for tall buildings in our cities, one that consults and engages much more rigorously with the public. Such a policy would not seek to ban tall buildings but it would more sensitively and intelligently balance the competing needs of development, heritage and urban character.”
A new mechanism is also set out, in a new Policy Exchange report ‘Systemic Beauty Polling’, for carrying out high quality community engagement in the planning system. The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities could conduct polling, to find out the public’s opinion on new buildings. These polls would be conducted after they were constructed, to allow appreciation of them in their real-world setting, rather than as part of a theoretical exercise.
Mr Ijeh added:
“Finding a way to hand the public greater power in having their say on the built environment could be a real win for the Government’s forthcoming paper and for communities across the country – we can and should be delivering the types of places to live and work that people actually want.”
Notes to Editors
Headline Poll Results
- An overwhelming majority (71%) believe tall buildings should not be allowed to interfere with historic views.
- An overwhelming majority (70%) believe tall buildings should fit in with their surroundings.
- An overwhelming majority (65%) believe new tall buildings should not be permitted in historic areas.
- An overwhelming majority (64%) believe they have not been allowed an adequate say in the tall buildings planning process and that they are entitled to one.
- An overwhelming majority (56%) believe new planning regulations to more effectively control tall buildings should be introduced.
- A relative majority (48%) believe tall buildings should not be allowed in suburban areas.
- A relative majority (45%) believe tall buildings have damaged London’s historic character.
- A relative majority (43%) believe tall buildings have made the view from Waterloo Bridge worse than it was 20 years ago.
- A relative majority (41%) believe tall buildings have made London’s skyline worse.
For further details about how the public could be polled to find out its views on buildings can be found in the report ‘Systemic Beauty Polling’.
Policy Exchange Building Beautiful Programme can be found here.
For more information, please contact amy.fisher@policyexchange.org.uk or 07799 624 594.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
JRF - New campaign “misses the point” and won’t make work a reliable route out of poverty27/01/2022 12:35:00
Katie Schmuecker, Deputy Director of Policy and Partnerships for the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation responded to today’s announcement of a new “Way to Work” campaign by the Department of Work and Pensions
Adam Smith Inst - Disaster corporatism will make us poorer26/01/2022 13:20:00
Government needs shrink in size and scope if UK is to ‘Build Back Better’
IEA - Net Zero policies have left us dangerously exposed to Russia, warns energy analyst26/01/2022 10:10:00
Andy Mayer, Energy and Infrastructure Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the UK’s reliance on imported gas
Lower-than-forecast borrowing provides ‘fiscal room’ to ditch NICs hike, says IEA economist25/01/2022 15:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on today’s public sector finance data
IFS - Low earners much more likely to respond to increase in state pension age to 66 by working longer25/01/2022 14:20:00
The latest increase in the state pension age from 65 to 66 – which took place gradually between late 2018 and late 2020 – has significantly boosted the employment of both men and women, leading to 55,000 more 65-year-olds in paid work. Combined, 65-year-olds are working an additional 1.8 million hours per week due to this rise in the state pension age from 65 to 66.
IEA economist responds to calls for a one-off ‘cost of living bonus’25/01/2022 09:35:00
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the proposed one-off payment of up to £500 for families to deal with high energy bills
IEA - Plan B restrictions “cannot be abolished a moment too soon”20/01/2022 11:35:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “Plan B restrictions cannot be abolished a moment too soon. Vaccine passports have never worked anywhere and face masks are largely theatrical.
Work Foundation - How well prepared are we for rising living costs in 2022?20/01/2022 10:35:00
This month’s labour market statistics show continued signs that the furlough scheme was successful in protecting employment.