Political parties accept £11m in donations in second quarter of 2025

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting over £11m donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2025 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £56,723,431 in the same period in 2024, and £13,592,092 in the previous quarter (Q1 2025).

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“The UK political finance regime has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters. “However, there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime have the potential to improve the strength of donation controls and ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the government to ensure any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q2 2025, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl, public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance – Alliance of Northern Ireland £57,216 £16,863 £40,353 £57,216 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £4,508,968 £2,918,435 £1,184,845 £4,103,280 Co-operative Party £77,981 £63,701 £0 £63,701 Democratic Unionist Party – D.U.P. £208,814 £0 £104,325 £104,325 Green Party (GB) £168,259 £41,958 £98,668 £140,625 Labour Party £2,999,351 £2,604,011 £285,848 £2,889,860 Liberal Democrats £1,692,785 £773,597 £781,767 £1,555,364 People Before Profit £12,713 £0 £6,453 £6,453 Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales £61,932 £25,000 £36,932 £61,932 Reform UK £1,540,301 1,335,301 £0 £1,335,301 Scottish Green Party £25,380 £0 £15,893 £15,893 Scottish National Party (SNP) £203,983 £1,200 £92,758 £93,958 SDLP (Scottish Democratic & Labour Party) £90,037 £7,500 £75,037 £82,537 Sinn Féin £457,642 £338,550 £119,092 £457,642 The Reclaim Party £20,000 £20,000 £0 £20,000 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £40,000 £40,000 £0 £40,000 Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV £13,521 £0 £6,859 £6,859 Ulster Unionist Party £8,544 £0 £8,544 £8,544 Total £12,187,427 £8,186,116 £2,857,373 £11,043,490



The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations.

Borrowing

One party reported entering into £4,200 of new loans in the first quarter of 2025.

