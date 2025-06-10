Political parties accept £12.95m in donations in first quarter of 2025

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £12.95m donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2025 (January to March), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £22,974,403 in the same period in 2024, and £7,362,870 in the previous quarter (Q4 2024).

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Over £12.95m in donations was accepted by political parties in the first quarter of 2025. The UK political finance regime has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This publication is an important part of delivering this transparency for voters. “However, there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law in three key areas: limit company donations to the money that they have made in the UK; legally require parties to conduct know-your-donor checks on donations to assess and manage their risks; and ensure those who donate to unincorporated associations are permissible donors. “The UK Government is currently considering these recommendations as part of reforms to the political finance regime. Addressing the gaps would help to improve coverage of the donation controls and ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q1 2025, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl, public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £55,511 £16,863 £38,648 £55,511 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £5,519,805 £3,362,649 £2,139,455 £5,502,105 Co-operative Party £299,250 £299,250 £0 £299,250 Democratic Unionist Party – D.U.P. £119,053 £0 £119,053 £119,053 Green Party (GB) £160,763 £67,650 £93,113 £160,763 Labour Party £2,622,573 £2,350,701 £271,872 £2,622,573 Liberal Democrats £2,306,834 £1,522,738 £696,907 £2,219,573 Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales £47,708 £14,902 £32,806 £47,708 Reform UK £1,488,100 £1,480,500 £0 £1,480,500 Scottish National Party (SNP) £47,876 £7,385 £40,491 £47,708 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £110,927 £0 £110,927 £110,927 Sinn Féin £129,662 £16,184 £113,478 £129,662 Social Democratic Party £15,000 £15,000 £0 £15,000 The Reclaim Party £100,000 £100,000 £0 £100,000 Ulster Unionist Party £22,460 £0 £22,460 £22,460 UK Independence Party (UKIP) £19,045 £19,045 £0 £19,045 Total £13,064,566 £9,272,867 £3,679,210 £12,952,078



The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations.

Borrowing

Two parties reported entering into £35,836 of new loans in the first quarter of 2025. Loans with a value of £436,278 were fully paid off.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

