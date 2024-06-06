Political parties accept £22m in donations in first quarter of 2024

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £22,974,403 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2024, according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. This compares to £20,968,509 in the same quarter in the previous year.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

“It is common to see donations to political parties grow ahead of an expected – and now scheduled – general election. They reached £22 million in the opening quarter of the year. “These figures also reflect the new reporting thresholds, which were changed by the UK Government last year, meaning there is a higher threshold for what parties need to report to us. “While there is no limit to the amount that parties can raise, there are spending limits in place for campaigning ahead of elections to ensure a level playing field.”

