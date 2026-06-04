Political parties accept £24.7m in donations in Q1 2026

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £24,716,802 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2026 (January to March), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £13,745,495 in the same period in 2025, and £15,450,561 in the previous quarter (Q4 2025).

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Political parties accepted £24.7m in donations in the first quarter of 2026. The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters care about where parties get their money from. This publication is a key part of delivering this information to voters. “However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have highlighted the need for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime in the Representation of the People Bill could strengthen donation controls and help ensure voters have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the government so that any changes are grounded in evidence and workable in practice.”

Click here for the full press release