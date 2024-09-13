Political parties accept £55.5m in donations in second quarter of 2024

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £55,541,055 in donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2024 (April to June), according to figures published by the Electoral Commission.

This compares to £24,709,994 in the same period in 2023.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Over £55 million in donations were accepted by political parties in three months, more than double the amount for the same period last year and one of the highest quarters on record.

“This also represents an increase on the previous quarter, however it’s not surprising to see a significant spike in donations in the lead up to a general election.

“As the political finance regulator, we are in the process of completing compliance checks on the millions of pounds received by parties. If we find any evidence of breaches, we will consider them in line with our Enforcement Policy.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q2 2024, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alba Party £36,305 £0 £36,305 £36,305 Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £55,829 £21,500 £24,329 £45,829 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £16,356,594 £16,057,873 £81,516 £16,139,389 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £23,442 £23,442 £0 £23,442 Co-operative Party £611,543 £611,543 £0 £611,543 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £130,410 £0 £130,410 £130,410 Green Party (GB) £296,706 £238,851 £53,755 £292,606 Labour Party £28,775,364 £26,090,493 £2,453,307 £28,543,800 Liberal Democrats £5,944,993 £5,287,342 £479,062 £5,766,405 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £98,564 £34,000 £64,564 £98,564 Propel £26,930 £26,930 £0 £26,930 Reform UK £2,638,360 £2,582,360 £0 £2,582,360 Scottish Green Party £12,294 £0 £6,199 £6,199 Scottish National Party (SNP) £630,993 £259,481 £366,512 £625,993 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £123,035 £7,500 £108,035 £115,535 Sinn Féin £82,554 £0 £82,554 £82,554 Social Democratic Party £25,000 £25,000 £0 £25,000 The Reclaim Party £150,000 £150,000 £0 £150,000 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £12,500 £12,500 £0 £12,500 Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) £63,534 £50,000 £6,767 £56,767 True & Fair Party £35,000 £35,000 £0 £35,000 UK Independence Party (UKIP) (GB) £99,000 £99,000 £0 £99,000 Ulster Unionist Party £22,924 £0 £22,924 £22,924 Workers Party of Britain £12,000 £12,000 £0 £12,000 Total £56,263,874 £51,624,815 £3,916,239 £55,541,055 From 1 January 2024, the threshold for reporting donations to the Commission increased. Following a change in law by the UK Government, parties are now required to report donations over £11,180 (and over £2,230 for accounting units).

The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations. Five parties included donations in their quarterly report that should have been reported in previous quarters. The Commission will consider these matters in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.

Borrowing

Parties reported entering into £239,039 of new loans in the second quarter of 2024. Loans with a value of £2,028,948 were fully paid off.

Further information

Full details of donations and loans reported in Q2 2024 are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window). Pre-poll donations published before the general election covered donations received by parties from 30 May to 4 July.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

Notes to editors