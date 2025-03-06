Political parties accept almost £100m in donations in 2024

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £7,362,870 donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2024 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £22,615,579 in the same period in 2023, and £9,898,591 in the previous quarter of 2024. £97,753,541 was accepted in the year 2024.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Almost £100 million in donations was accepted by political parties during 2024. It is not unusual to see a spike in donations in the lead up to general elections as political parties began to campaign, and a drop in donations in the quarters after.

“The UK political finance regime has high levels of transparency, and we publish details of these donations so voters can see where the money is coming from.

“However there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law in three key areas: limit company donations to the money that they have made in the UK; legally require parties to conduct know-your-donor checks on donations to assess and manage their risks; and ensure those who donate to unincorporated associations are permissible donors. Together, these reforms could help to improve the integrity of the overall regulatory regime.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q4 2024, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £55,511 £16,863 £38,648 £55,511 Communist Party of Britain £300,829 £300,829 £0 £300,829 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £3,799,035 £1,928,137 £1,476,265 £3,404,402 Co-operative Party £90,048 £90,048 £0 £90,048 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £107,312 £0 £107,312 £107,312 Green Party £161,977 £40,864 £93,113 £133,977 Labour Party £1,434,580 £1,026,808 £25,881 £1,052,689 Liberal Democrats £1,581,780 £685,727 £798,441 £1,484,168 People Before Profit £21,620 £0 £2,269 £3,369 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £52,806 £20,000 £32,806 £52,806 Reform UK £336,800 £281,000 £0 £281,000 Scottish Green Party £4,646 £0 £4,646 £4,646 Scottish National Party (SNP) £42,123 £0 £42,123 £42,123 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £147,522 £7,500 £140,022 £147,522 Sinn Féin £93,111 £0 £93,111 £93,111 The Reclaim Party £50,000 £50,000 £0 £50,000 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £34,809 £34,809 £0 £34,809 Traditional Unionist Voice TUV £4,441 £0 £4,441 £4,441 Ulster Unionist Party £21,207 £0 £21,207 £21,207 UK Independence Party (UKIP) £75,000 £0 £0 £0 Total £8,415,156 £4,482,586 £2,880,285 £7,362,870

The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations. Four parties included donations in their quarterly report that should have been reported in previous quarters. The Commission will consider these matters in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.

Borrowing

One party reported entering into £3,427 of new loans in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loans with a value of £12,500 were fully paid off.

