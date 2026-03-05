Political parties accept almost £65m in donations in 2025

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £15,450,561 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission

This compares to £7,462,837 in the same period in 2024, and £24,347,494 in the previous quarter (Q3 2025).

£64,838,824 was accepted in the year 2025 (Opens in new window).

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Almost £65m in donations was accepted by political parties during 2025. The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.

“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime in the Representation of the People Bill could strengthen donation controls and help ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the government so that any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q4 2025, including public funds, were:

The value of donations reported by a political party may differ to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can happen when parties report aggregated donations, return impermissible donations, or report donations late.

Borrowing

No new loans were entered into during the fourth quarter of 2025. Three parties reported fully paying off a total of £58,656 in outstanding loans