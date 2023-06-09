Political parties accept donations of nearly £21 million in first quarter of 2023

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £20,887,106 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2023, according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission.

This compares to £12,792,415 accepted in the same period in 2022 (January to March).

Louise Edwards, the Electoral Commission’s Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

“We publish details of these donations so that voters understand how political parties are funded. We know transparency of party and campaigner finance is important for people, but our research tells us that only 24 per cent of people believe party funding is transparent.

“It’s clear that publishing this information is not enough. We continue to recommend to the UK Government that it reforms the system, to help protect parties from those who seek to evade the law, and give voters more confidence.”

Political parties are required to submit quarterly donation and loan returns to the Electoral Commission. Within these returns, parties report:

• donations accepted above the £7,500 threshold (over £1,500 for accounting units)

• smaller donations from a single donor which exceed the reporting threshold when taken together

• impermissible donations they have received and the action taken in relation to these.

Parties can also report donations which should have been reported in previous quarters.

The political parties to report donations in Q1 2023, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £51,281 £15,000 £36,281 £51,281 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £12,277,478 £12,143,082 £134,396 £12,277,478 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P £87,165 £0 £87,165 £87,165 Green Party (GB) £215,704 £168,926 £46,778 £215,704 Labour Party £5,893,841 £4,407,459 £1,435,826 £5,843,285 Liberal Democrats £1,669,749 £1,335,433 £302,044 £1,637,477 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £30,467 £0 £30,467 £30,467 Scottish Green Party £9,479 £0 £9,479 £9,479 Scottish National Party (SNP) £291,339 £4,000 £287,339 £291,339 SDLP (Social Democatic & Labour Party) £50,140 £0 £50,140 £50.140 Sinn Féin £182,697 £100,000 £82,697 £182,697 The Reclaim Party £75,000 £75,000 £0 £75,000 True & Fair Party £87,500 £87,500 £0 £87,500 Ulster Unionist Party £18,095 £0 £18,095 £18,095 Women's Equality Party £30,000 £30,000 0 £30,000 Total £20,969,934 £18,366,400 £2,520,706 £20,887,106 The amount that a political party reports to the Commission may be different to the amount it accepts in a quarter. This is because the amount that a party reports can include donations that were returned because they were impermissible and / or donations reported as part of the wrong quarter.

Parties will likely have received other donations, from different individuals or bodies, that are below the thresholds for reporting to the Commission. Taken as a total sum these can amount to substantial sources of income for parties.

Three parties failed to meet the reporting deadline for this quarter. The Commission will consider each of these matters, as well as donations reported late, in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.

Borrowing

There were £156,406 of new loans reported in the first quarter of 2023. Loans with a value of £505,000 were fully paid off.

Donations accepted by regulated donees in Q1 2023

The Commission also publishes details of donations accepted by regulated donees. Regulated donees are members of registered political parties, holders of relevant elective office and members associations.

In the first quarter of 2023, £1,145,095 in donations were accepted by 93 regulated donees. The total includes cash and non-cash donations, as well as donations towards overseas visits. Full details of cash and non-cash donations (Opens in new window) are available on our website.

Type of regulated donee Value of cash and non-cash donations accepted Value of donations accepted towards overseas visits Total value of donations accepted Mayor £70,136 £0 £70,136 Member of a Registered Political Party £10,000 £0 £10,000 Members Association £357,750 £0 £357,750 MLA - Member of the Legislative Authority of Northern Ireland £0 £1,989 £1,989 MP - Member of Parliament £423,898 £2,792 £2,792 MSP - Member of the Scottish Parliament £0 £2,792 £2,792 Totals £861,784 £283,311 £1,145,095 Further information

A summary of donations reported by parties, including the highest donors and details of late reports, is available on the Commission’s website.

Full details of donations and loans reported in Q1 2023 are available on our political finance register.

