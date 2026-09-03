Electoral Commission
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Political parties accept just under £17.1m in donations in Q2 2026
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £17,085,354 in donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2026 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).
This compares to £11,346,722 in the same period in 2025, and £24,507,274.33 in the previous quarter (Q1 2026).
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:
“Political parties accepted over £17m in donations in the second quarter of 2026. The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters care about where parties get their money from. This publication is a key part of delivering this information to voters.
“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have highlighted the need for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime in the Representation of the People Bill will help strengthen donation controls and ensure voters have confidence in the political finance system. We are continuing to work with the government so that these changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/political-parties-accept-just-under-ps171m-donations-q2-2026
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