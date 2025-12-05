Electoral Commission
Political parties accept over £24m in donations in third quarter of 2025
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £24,159,261 donations and public funds during the third quarter of 2025 (July to September), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).
This compares to £10,046,532 in the same period in 2024, and £11,191,843 in the previous quarter (Q2 2025).
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:
“The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This quarterly publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.
“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime have the potential to improve the strength of donation controls and help ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the government so that any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”
