Political parties accept over £93m in donations in 2023

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £22,660,735 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission.

Total donations accepted during 2023 was £93,829,235. This compares to £52m in the previous year.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

“Over £93 million in donations was accepted by political parties during 2023, nearly double the amount in the previous year. With a general election on the horizon, it’s not unusual to see a spike in donations as political parties begin to campaign.

“While there is no limit to what parties can raise, there are spending limits in place ahead of elections to ensure a level playing field.”

The political parties required to report donations in Q4 2023, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance - Alliance Party Northern Ireland £46,022 £16,500 £2,522 £46,022 Communist Party of Britain £45,000 £45,000 £0 £45,000 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £9,912,101 £9,726,789 £59,105 £9,785,903 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £18,624 £18,624 £0 £18,624 Co-operative Party £46,057 £41,457 £0 £41,457 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £92,460 £0 £92,460 £92,460 Green Party (GB) £222,461 £165,994 £51,691 £217,685 Labour Party £8,690,645 £6,457,256 £2,083,780 £8,541,036 Liberal Democrats £2,847,889 £6,467,256 £2,083,780 £8,551,036 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £34,638 £5,000 £29,638 £34,638 Propel £113,590 £53,000 £0 £53,000 Reform UK £100,000 £100,000 £0 £100,000 Scottish Green Party £59,132 £43,213 £3,021 £46,233 Scottish National Party (SNP) £387,184 £69,673 £317,511 £387,184 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £61,943 £10,000 £51,943 £61,943 Sinn Féin £149,948 £58,974 £90,974 £149,948 The Reclaim Party £125,000 £125,000 £0 £125,000 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £100,000 £100,000 £0 £100,000 Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV £6,767 £0 £6,767 £6,767 True & Fair Party £46,400 £46,400 £0 £46,400 Ulster Unionist Party £22,728 £0 £22,728 £22,728 Women's Equality Party £9,000 £3,000 £0 £3,000 Total £23,137,589 £19,441,711 £3,219,024 £22,660,735



Political parties are required to submit quarterly donation and loan returns to the Electoral Commission. Within these returns, parties report:

donations accepted above the £7,500 threshold (over £1,500 for accounting units)

smaller donations from a single donor which exceed the reporting threshold when taken together

impermissible donations they have received and the action taken in relation to these

donations which ought to have been reported in previous quarters

From 1 January 2024, the threshold for reporting donations to the Commission increased. Following a change in law by the UK Government, parties will be required to report donations over £11,180 (and over £2,230 for accounting units).

The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations. Three parties included donations in their quarterly report that should have been reported in previous quarters. The Commission will consider these matters in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.

Borrowing

Parties reported entering into £24,900 of new loans in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loans with a value of £99,786 were fully paid off.

Donations accepted by regulated donees in Q4 2023

The Commission also publishes details of donations accepted by regulated donees. Regulated donees are members of registered political parties, holders of relevant elective office and members associations.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, £2,169,498 in donations were accepted by 102 regulated donees. Full details of are available on our website.

Type of regulated donee Value of cash and non-cash donations accepted Value of donations accepted towards overseas visits Total value of donations accepted Leadership Candidate £0 £0 £0 Mayors £56,255 £0 £56,255 Member of a Registered Political Party £0 £0 £0 Members Association £1,053,202 £0 £1,053,202 MLA - Member of the Legislative Authority of Northern Ireland £0 £1,896 £1,896 MP – Member of Parliament £623,922 £309,636 £933,558 MSP - Member of the Scottish Parliament £0 £21,588 £21,588 Senedd Member £103,000 £0 £103,000 Totals £1,836,379 £333,120 £2,169,498



Further information

Full details of donations and loans reported in Q4 2023 are available on our political finance register. (Opens in new window)

