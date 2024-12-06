Political parties accept over £9m in donations in third quarter of 2024

Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £9,681,128 in donations and public funds during the third quarter of 2024 (July to September), according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £25,662,843 in the same period in 2023, and £56,101,699 in the previous quarter.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:

“Over £9.6 million in donations were accepted by political parties in three months. This is considerably less compared to the previous quarter, but it is not unusual to see a decline in donations immediately after a general election. “We know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from, and this publication is an important part of delivering transparency for voters. However, we’ve seen for some time that public confidence in the transparency of party and campaigner finance is declining. We continue to recommend to the UK Government that it introduces laws to help protect parties from those who seek to evade the law, and give voters more confidence in the process by requiring more checks on the identity of donors.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q3 2024, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alba Party £108,825 £0 £108,825 £108,825 Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £58,659 £16,500 £42,159 £58,659 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £3,162,665 £1,547,014 £1,424,872 £2,971,886 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £10,387 £10,387 £0 £10,387 Co-operative Party £299,300 £299,300 £0 £299,300 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £92,317 £0 £92,317 £92,317 Green Party (GB) £219,659 £118,426 £94,733 £213,159 Labour Party £2,616,816 £2,162,721 £97,120 £2,259,841 Liberal Democrats £1,941,891 £842,799 £934,691 £1,777,490 One Leicester £4,000 £0 £0 £0 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £153,322 £15,000 £133,322 £148,322 Reform UK £136,500 £70,000 £0 £70,000 Scottish Green Party £5,745 £0 £4,494 £4,494 Scottish National Party (SNP) £879,958 £682,220 £197,738 £879,958 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £79,869 £17,500 £62,369 £79,869 Sinn Féin £144,888 £52,398 £92,490 £144,888 The Reclaim Party £75,000 £75,000 £0 £75,000 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £460,000 £460,000 £0 £460,000 Traditional Unionist Voice TUV £4,513 £0 £4,513 £4,513 Ulster Unionist Party £22,221 £0 £22,221 £22,221 Women's Equality Party £14,000 £0 £0 £0 Workers Party of Britain £2,000 £0 £0 £0 Total £10,492,534 £6,369,264 £3,311,864 £9,681,128



From 1 January 2024, the threshold for reporting donations to the Commission increased. Following a change in law by the UK Government, parties are now required to report donations over £11,180 (and over £2,230 for accounting units).

The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations. 5 parties included donations in their quarterly report that should have been reported in previous quarters. The Commission will consider these matters in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.

Borrowing

Three parties reported entering into £53,452 of new loans in the third quarter of 2024. Loans with a value of £38,935 were fully paid off.

