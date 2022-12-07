Political parties accepted £11m in donations in three months to September

Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting over £11m in donations and public funds from July to September, according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission. The total of £11,175,980 is made up of donations to 19 parties and compares similarly to levels reported in the same period in 2021 (£11,598,440).

Louise Edwards, the Electoral Commission’s Director of Regulation, said:

“We are committed to protecting and promoting a transparent political finance system for voters, and publish the details of these donations so that everyone can see how parties are funded. Parties are legally required to check the donations they accept are from permissible sources and to report these to us.

“While these laws help voters to understand where political donations come from, reforms are needed to modernise and further safeguard the system. We have recommended for some time that the UK Government and Parliament work with us to improve donation controls and increase confidence in the UK’s political finance regime.”

The political parties that reported donations in Q3 2022 were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £34,728 £15,000 £19,728 £34,728 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £3,013,023 £2,890,867 £58,069 £2,948,935 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £26,979 £26,979 £0 £26,979 Co-operative Party £299,300 £299,300 £0 £299,300 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £86,296 £0 £86,296 £86,296 Green Party (GB) £129,786 £68,716 £46,778 £115,494 Labour Party £4,756,370 £2,839,756 £1,867,064 £4,706,820 Liberal Democrats £1,752,825 £1,366,827 £296,342 £1,663,169 People Before Profit Alliance £4,766 £0 £4,766 £4,766 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £27,719 £0 £27,719 £27,719 Scottish Green Party £5,761 £2,250 £3,511 £5,761 Scottish National Party (SNP) £396,300 £0 £396,300 £396,300 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £115,276 £0 £115,276 £115,276 Sinn Féin £183,049 £100,000 £83,049 £183,049 The Reclaim Party £91,084 £91,084 £0 £91,084 The Socialist Party of Great Britain £400,000 £400,000 £0 £400,000 Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV £6,820 £0 £6,820 £6,820 True & Fair Party £30,250 £30,250 £0 £30,250 Ulster Unionist Party £23,236 £0 £23,236 £23,236 Women’s Equality Party £10,000 £10,000 £0 £10,000 Total £11,393,567 £8,141,028 £3,034,952 £11,175,980 Political parties are required to submit quarterly donation and loan returns to the Electoral Commission. Within these returns, parties report:

donations accepted above the £7,500 threshold (over £1,500 for accounting units)

smaller donations from a single donor which exceed the reporting threshold when taken together

impermissible donations they have received and the action taken in relation to these

Borrowing

There were £188,300 of new loans reported in Q3 2022. Loans with a value of £28,000 were fully paid off.

Donations accepted by regulated donees

The Commission also publishes details of donations accepted by regulated donees. Regulated donees are members of registered political parties, holders of relevant elective office and members associations.

In Q3 2022, £2,111,117 in donations were accepted by 182 donees. The total includes cash and non-cash donations, as well as donations towards overseas visits. Full details of donations to regulated donees (Opens in new window) are available on our website.

Type of regulated donee Value of cash and non-cash donations accepted Value of donations accepted towards overseas visits Total value of donations accepted Leadership candidate £1,172,938 £0 £1,172,938 Mayor £17,533 £0 £17,533 Members Association £126,800 £0 £126,800 MP – Member of Parliament £660,033 £133,812 £793,845 Totals £1,977,305 £133,812 £2,111,117 Further information

A summary of donations reported by parties, including the highest donors and details of late reports, is available on the Commission’s website.

Full details of donations and loans reported in Q3 2022 are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window).

