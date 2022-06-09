Electoral Commission
Political party donations and loans published for Q1 2022
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,522,311 in donations and public funds in the first quarter of 2022 (January to March), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations and loans from eighteen parties, and compares to £15,298,219 reported in the same period in 2021.
Commenting on the information published today, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:
“Political parties received over £12m in the first three months of this year. Parties are legally required to check that donations they accept are from permissible sources, and report these to the Commission. We publish donation details online to provide voters with transparency over the political finance process, and so that everyone can see how parties are funded.”
Political parties are required to submit quarterly donations and loans returns to the Electoral Commission, and include:
- donations accepted above the £7,500 threshold (£1,500 for accounting units)
- smaller donations from a single donor which exceed the reporting threshold when taken together
- donations which should have been reported in previous quarters
- impermissible donations they received and the action taken in relation to these.
The eighteen political parties that reported donations in quarter one of 2022, including public funds, were:
|Party
|Total reported
|Donations accepted (excl. public funds)
|Public funds accepted
|Total accepted in this quarter
|Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|£58,622
|£40,000.00
|£18,622
|£58,622
|Conservative and Unionist Party (GB)
|
£4,634,504
|
£4,576,049
|£58,455
|£4,608,213
|Conservative and Unionist Party (NI)
|£7,534
|£7,534
|£0
|£7,534
|Co-operative Party
|£7,500
|£7,500
|£0
|£7,534
|Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P.
|£98,926
|£0
|£98,926
|£98,926
|Green Party (GB)
|£166,046
|£121,670
|£44,376
|£166,046
|Labour Party
|£5,267,489
|£5,267,489
|£0
|£5,229,989
|Liberal Democrats
|£1,421,436
|£1,132,774
|£288,662
|£1,368,419
|Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
|£74,436
|£49,641
|£24,795
|£74,436
|Scottish Green Party
|£8,456
|£0
|£8,456
|£8,456
|Scottish National Party (SNP)
|£364,606
|£91,996
|£272,610
|£364,606
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|
£58,430
|£0
|£58,430
|
£58,430
|Sinn Féin
|£80,531
|£0
|£80,531
|£80,531
|The Reclaim Party
|£300,000
|£300,000
|£0
|£300,000
|Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV
|£30,000.00
|
£30,000
|£0
|
£30,000
|True & Fair Party
|£25,000
|£25,000
|£0
|£25,000
|Ulster Unionist Party
|£25,603
|£2,000.00
|£23,603
|£25,603
|Women's Equality Party
|
£10,000
|
£10,000
|£0
|£10,000
|Total
|£12,639,119
|£11,661,653
|£977,466
|£12,522,311
Parties will likely have received other donations, from different individuals or bodies, that are below the thresholds for reporting to the Commission. Taken as a total sum these can amount to substantial sources of income for parties.
Nine parties failed to meet the reporting deadline for this quarter. The Commission will consider each of these matters, as well as donations reported late, in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.
Borrowing
There were £167,000 of new loans reported in the first quarter of 2022. Loans with a value of £42,200 were fully paid off.
Donations accepted by regulated donees in Q1 2022
The Commission also publishes details of donations accepted by regulated donees. Regulated donees are members of registered political parties, holders of relevant elective office and members associations.
In the first quarter of 2022, £930,175 in donations were accepted by sixty one donees. The total includes cash and non-cash donations, as well as donations towards overseas visits. Full details of cash and non-cash donations (Opens in new window) are available on our website.
|Type of regulated donee
|Value of cash and non-cash donations accepted
|Value of donations accepted towards overseas visits
|Total value of donations accepted
|Mayor
|£48,527
|£0
|£48,527
|Members Association
|£121,500
|£0
|£121,500
|MP – Member of Parliament
|£583,696
|£154,452
|£738,148
|MSP – Member of the Scottish Parliament
|£0
|£0
|£0
|Total
|£775,723
|£154,452
|£930,175
A summary of donations reported by parties, including the highest donors and details of late reports, is available on the Commission’s website.
Full details of donations and loans reported in Q1 2022 are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window).
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
2. The Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA) requires registered parties to report cash and non-cash donations and borrowing to the Electoral Commission on a quarterly basis. Political parties must report all donations and borrowing over £7,500 relating to the central party, or over £1,500 relating to an accounting unit. This includes aggregates of donations and loans from the same source during the calendar year.
3. As the parties only report donations and loans over these thresholds, the figures do not include all donations and loans to political parties. Donations and loans under these thresholds are recorded in political parties’ annual Statements of Accounts. Information on political parties’ annual Statements of Accounts is available on the Commission’s database (Opens in new window).
4. Public funds are donations from the House of Commons, the House of Lords, the Scottish Parliament and the Electoral Commission. ‘Short’ and ‘Cranborne’ grants are available to parties in opposition in the House of Commons or House of Lords respectively.
5. Some donations appear on the register as being from the Electoral Commission. These are Policy Development Grants, which were established by the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 for parties represented in the Commons by two or more sitting members. The grants are intended to assist parties in developing the policies that they will present in an election manifesto. The legislation provides the total sum of £2 million annually for this purpose. Policy Development Grants became reportable as donations for the first time in quarter three of 2006 as a result of the Electoral Administration Act 2006.
6. There were 387 registered political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland during quarter one of 2022. 77 were required to submit a quarterly donation report and 49 to submit borrowing information within the deadline. The remaining political parties have previously submitted four consecutive nil returns. Providing they have not received donations in the last quarter, they are therefore exempt from submitting a report.
7. More information on what constitutes a regulated donee and their legal reporting requirements is available on our website.
8. Members of Parliament report their accepted donations to the Register of Members’ Financial Interests (Opens in new window).
9. Members of Scottish Parliament report their accepted donations to the Register of Interests for the Scottish Parliament (Opens in new window).
10. All other regulated donees report their donations directly to us. We then publish this information monthly as part of our role in providing greater transparency in political finance in the UK.
