Political party donations and loans published for Q1 2022

Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,522,311 in donations and public funds in the first quarter of 2022 (January to March), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations and loans from eighteen parties, and compares to £15,298,219 reported in the same period in 2021.

Commenting on the information published today, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“Political parties received over £12m in the first three months of this year. Parties are legally required to check that donations they accept are from permissible sources, and report these to the Commission. We publish donation details online to provide voters with transparency over the political finance process, and so that everyone can see how parties are funded.”

Political parties are required to submit quarterly donations and loans returns to the Electoral Commission, and include:

donations accepted above the £7,500 threshold (£1,500 for accounting units)

smaller donations from a single donor which exceed the reporting threshold when taken together

donations which should have been reported in previous quarters

impermissible donations they received and the action taken in relation to these.

The eighteen political parties that reported donations in quarter one of 2022, including public funds, were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £58,622 £40,000.00 £18,622 £58,622 Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) £4,634,504 £4,576,049 £58,455 £4,608,213 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £7,534 £7,534 £0 £7,534 Co-operative Party £7,500 £7,500 £0 £7,534 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £98,926 £0 £98,926 £98,926 Green Party (GB) £166,046 £121,670 £44,376 £166,046 Labour Party £5,267,489 £5,267,489 £0 £5,229,989 Liberal Democrats £1,421,436 £1,132,774 £288,662 £1,368,419 Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales £74,436 £49,641 £24,795 £74,436 Scottish Green Party £8,456 £0 £8,456 £8,456 Scottish National Party (SNP) £364,606 £91,996 £272,610 £364,606 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £58,430 £0 £58,430 £58,430 Sinn Féin £80,531 £0 £80,531 £80,531 The Reclaim Party £300,000 £300,000 £0 £300,000 Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV £30,000.00 £30,000 £0 £30,000 True & Fair Party £25,000 £25,000 £0 £25,000 Ulster Unionist Party £25,603 £2,000.00 £23,603 £25,603 Women's Equality Party £10,000 £10,000 £0 £10,000 Total £12,639,119 £11,661,653 £977,466 £12,522,311 The amount that a political party reports to the Commission may be different to the amount it accepts in a quarter. This is because the amount that a party reports can include donations that were returned because they were impermissible and/ or donations reported as part of the wrong quarter.

Parties will likely have received other donations, from different individuals or bodies, that are below the thresholds for reporting to the Commission. Taken as a total sum these can amount to substantial sources of income for parties.

Nine parties failed to meet the reporting deadline for this quarter. The Commission will consider each of these matters, as well as donations reported late, in line with its Enforcement Policy, if appropriate. Any sanctions applied will be published at a later date.

Borrowing

There were £167,000 of new loans reported in the first quarter of 2022. Loans with a value of £42,200 were fully paid off.

Donations accepted by regulated donees in Q1 2022

The Commission also publishes details of donations accepted by regulated donees. Regulated donees are members of registered political parties, holders of relevant elective office and members associations.

In the first quarter of 2022, £930,175 in donations were accepted by sixty one donees. The total includes cash and non-cash donations, as well as donations towards overseas visits. Full details of cash and non-cash donations (Opens in new window) are available on our website.

Type of regulated donee Value of cash and non-cash donations accepted Value of donations accepted towards overseas visits Total value of donations accepted Mayor £48,527 £0 £48,527 Members Association £121,500 £0 £121,500 MP – Member of Parliament £583,696 £154,452 £738,148 MSP – Member of the Scottish Parliament £0 £0 £0 Total £775,723 £154,452 £930,175 Further information

A summary of donations reported by parties, including the highest donors and details of late reports, is available on the Commission’s website.

Full details of donations and loans reported in Q1 2022 are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window).

