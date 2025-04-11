10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Political Peerages: April 2025
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.
Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative Party:
Amanda Spielman – Former HM Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills.
Citation provided by the Leader of the Conservative Party
Amanda Spielman has worked in the public, voluntary and private sectors. Her main interests are in education, children’s services and regulation, where she has worked for 20 years. She served two terms as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector at Ofsted, promoting substance and integrity in education for all children and young people, and also high-quality social care. She previously chaired the exam regulator Ofqual, overseeing the programme of qualification reform.
She spent a decade with the ARK Schools academy trust, mainly as Research and Policy Director. She led a cross-government review of non-economic regulators. Her earlier career was in accounting, investment banking and private equity. She is now a trustee of the Victoria & Albert Museum and chair of the Academic Council at GEMS Education. She is also a Visiting Professor in Practice at LSE. She was born in London and brought up in Glasgow. She is married with two children.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/political-peerages-april-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
New measures to put neighbourhood bobbies back on beat10/04/2025 10:25:00
Communities will be safer and trust in local policing will be restored under plans to put police officers back in our neighbourhoods.
PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia10/04/2025 09:25:00
The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia earlier this afternoon.
Multi-billion-pound investment secured as Universal theme park and resort set to be built in Bedford, bringing thousands of jobs09/04/2025 12:05:00
A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.
Prime Minister turbocharges medical research08/04/2025 12:12:00
Better and faster access to NHS data for researchers with gold standard security and privacy measures.
Backing British business: Prime Minister unveils plan to support carmakers07/04/2025 12:12:00
The Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate will be changed to make it easier for industry to upgrade to make electric vehicles.
Prime Minister's remarks to UK business leaders in Downing Street: 3 April 202503/04/2025 09:30:00
Prime Minister's remarks delivered to UK business leaders in 10 Downing Street this morning.
Downing Street opens doors to Adolescence creators for vital discussion on protecting our children02/04/2025 10:20:00
The Prime Minister yesterday met with Adolescence creators, charities and young people to discuss the issues raised in the series during a meeting focused on rethinking adolescent safety.
Prime Minister announces massive surge in immigration enforcement as returns reach 24,000 since the election01/04/2025 13:20:00
The Prime Minister yesterday (Monday 31 March) announced the government has returned more than 24,000 individuals with no right to be in the UK since the General Election – the highest returns rate for eight years.