Political scientist Thomas Rid and US cyber chief Jen Easterly among speakers confirmed for CYBERUK 2023

The UK government's CYBERUK 2023 event takes place 19-20 April at the ICC Belfast.

International leaders in cyber security and business confirmed to speak at CYBERUK 2023

World-renowned political scientist Thomas Rid among those to feature

The National Cyber Security Centre – part of GCHQ – will host the flagship event at the ICC Belfast on 19-20 April

Renowned political scientist Thomas Rid and US cyber security head Jen Easterly are among a list of speakers confirmed today (Friday) to take part in the UK’s flagship cyber security conference in April.

Thomas Rid is founding director of the Alperovitch Institute for Cybersecurity Studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and will share his expertise with an audience at CYBERUK in Belfast.

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will return to CYBERUK to provide a cyber security perspective from the US.

CYBERUK 2023 will see leading experts and attendees from industry, academia, and government from across the digital landscape visit the ICC Belfast for exhibitions of new and emerging technology, panel sessions and keynote speeches. This year’s conference, which will be hosted by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – which is part of GCHQ – in Northern Ireland for the first time, will be focusing on the theme of ‘securing an open and resilient digital future’.

Also, among those taking part in sessions will be:

Lindy Cameron, Chief Executive Officer at National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Katie Moussouris, CEO and Founder Luta Security

Paul Stein, Chairman, Rolls Royce SMR

Andrew Hauser, Executive Director for Markets, Bank of England

Louise Cushnaham, Head of Innovation, School of Electronics, Queens University Belfast

Lindy Cameron, CEO of the NCSC, said:

“CYBERUK brings together the brightest minds in cyber security to discuss, debate, and demonstrate innovative solutions to the key issues facing the online world.

“It is a genuine privilege to have internationally renowned figures from academia, industry and government join us this year in Belfast to consider our theme of securing an open and resilient digital future.

“There is still time to register, and I strongly encourage cyber security professionals to sign up for this unique conference to hear from our distinguished speakers and join the debate.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt. Hon Oliver Dowden MP, said:

"CYBERUK is a calendar highlight – a fantastic opportunity to bring together cyber leaders from right across the country and channel the expertise, enthusiasm and enterprise across government and business – and I look forward to being in Belfast myself to speak at the event.

"Cyber presents a huge opportunity for the UK and, by working together, we will be able to take full advantage of the social and economic opportunities of the digital age and be world leaders in innovation and in securing an open, safe and reliable internet."

It will explore new ways that the cyber security sector – worth £10 billion to the UK economy – can join together to innovate and to strengthen, to resist new threats, and be ready for opportunities that technology can bring.

CYBERUK will be delivered by NCSC and sponsors across four distinct streams of activity: strong ecosystem, resilient society; threat, risks, and vulnerabilities; securing foundations for technology advantage; interactive workshops.

You can find more information about accessing the event and CYBERUK 2023’s programme, exhibitors, speakers and sponsors can be found on the CYBERUK website.

The NCSC would like to thank Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast for their support of CYBERUK 2023.