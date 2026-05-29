Pollen forecast: A clear north-south divide

There's a clear north-south divide in the pollen forecast this week

Pollen levels across the UK over the next five days will show a clear north–south contrast, with generally low levels across Scotland and Northern Ireland, while much of England and Wales sees higher concentrations, particularly of grass and weed pollen.

Across Orkney & Shetland, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Grampian, Central, Tayside & Fife, Strathclyde and Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders, pollen levels will remain low throughout the period, with only early season grass pollen present at times. A similar picture is expected for Northeast England, Northwest England and Northern Ireland, where pollen levels stay consistently low, although localised elevated grass pollen levels are possible.

Further south, levels begin to increase. Yorkshire & Humber will see occasional moderate pollen levels, mainly due to weed pollen with some early flowering grasses, although these fluctuate back to low on some days.

In the Midlands, East Midlands and West Midlands, high grass and weed pollen levels are expected initially, before easing to moderate at times later in the period.

Across Wales, higher pollen levels at the start of the period will gradually decline to low by the weekend.

The highest levels are expected further east and south. East of England will see persistently high pollen levels throughout, while London & Southeast England will experience very high levels at first, only gradually easing to high or moderate by the start of next week.

Finally, Southwest England will see high pollen levels through much of the period, before a gradual reduction to moderate and then low by the end of the five days.

The pollen forecast is updated each day here.

READ MORE: How does weather affect pollen and can pets get hay fever?

What are the different types of pollen?

If you're a hay fever sufferer, it helps to understand which type of pollen affects you and when it's likely to be in the air. The UK pollen season typically follows the below pattern, but the seasons can start earlier or run later depending on where you live in the UK and what the weather's doing.

How do I access the Met Office Pollen forecast?

You can access our pollen forecast on the Met Office website or download our app to get pollen alerts sent straight to your phone.

You can also keep up to date with weather warnings, and find the latest weather forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.

About this blog

This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.