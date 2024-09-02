Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Pontins apologise for race discrimination, as equality watchdog announces action plan
Implementation of an action plan to tackle discrimination against Irish Travellers at Pontins has begun today.
The action plan, developed with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), sets out the steps Pontins must take to address its discriminatory policies.
In February 2024, the EHRC published an investigation into Pontins and served the holiday park operator with an unlawful act notice. The investigation uncovered company systems and practices aimed at barring Irish Travellers from their holiday parks between 2013 and 2018.
The EHRC’s investigation found 11 unlawful acts which discriminated against Irish Travellers. The discriminatory practices included:
- monitoring calls within its contact centre and refusing or cancelling any bookings that were made by people with an Irish accent or surname;
- a list of Irish surnames, published on its intranet page, titled ‘undesirable guests’ which required staff to block any potential customers with those names from booking; and
- Introducing an electoral roll requirement in its booking terms and conditions as a disguised form of discrimination against the Traveller community.
The action plan, agreed between Pontins and the EHRC, will introduce a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination. This includes the removal of the electoral roll terms with a commitment to not reintroducing the term.
To address the unlawful acts uncovered by the EHRC, the actions agreed will focus on the monitoring of booking policies, the introduction of safeguards in systems and processes, a whistleblower action plan and engagement with Traveller communities.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“Race and ethnicity should never be a barrier to going on holiday.
“Pontins has today apologised to the Irish Traveller community it discriminated against and has begun work to introduce strict safeguards and guarantee a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.
“I hope those affected are reassured that when the EHRC find evidence of such flagrant discrimination, we act to hold those responsible to account.
“The wider holiday sector should ensure that their policies and procedures do not breach Equality Law. Our investigation report recommended removal of electoral roll terms and conditions across the sector."
By publishing a formal apology to the Gypsy and Traveller community, Pontins are implementing the first step in the action plan.
A spokesperson for Pontins said:
"On behalf of the owners, directors, senior managers and all of us here at Pontins, we would like to reiterate our apologies regarding the serious issues raised by the Equality and Human Rights Commission in their report. In particular we want to apologise directly to the traveller and gypsy community. The refusal to allow guests to stay at our parks because we suspected they were Irish Travellers was clearly wrong.
“We accept the serious nature of the issues raised in the report. We deeply regret any distress caused, particularly to members of the traveller and gypsy communities who have been directly affected.
“Working with the Equality and Human Rights Commission we are fully committed to ensuring ongoing compliance with the Equality Act 2010, implementing a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination of all forms and to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our guests.
“We have reviewed the points raised by the EHRC and have developed and entered into a one-year action plan, that will be monitored by the EHRC, to ensure ongoing compliance with the Equality Act 2010.”
The EHRC will monitor the implementation of the action plan.
Notes to Editors
- More information on the EHRC’s investigation into Pontins can be found here.
- Key actions from the agreed action plan include
- Apology issued to Gypsy and Traveller community who were affected by the issues in the report.
- A programme of engagement with the Gypsy and Traveller Community, including training with Friends, Families, Travellers (FTT) & a face to face Director level meeting with FTT to discuss issues faced by GTC and ways Pontins can improve.
- Removal of electoral roll T&Cs (already removed) with a commitment not to reintroduce those terms.
- Commitment to zero tolerance to discrimination of all kinds & communications to staff outlining that commitment.
- A whistleblowing action plan to strengthen protections for whistleblowers, to include a training programme for staff, updating polices and procedures.
- Reviewing and updating policies and procedures to ensure there are proper safeguards around the refusal to return process, park cancellations and guest complaints.
- A training programme on equality and diversity, to include Pontins’ obligations as a service provider under Part 3 (Services) Equality Act 2010.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/pontins-apologise-race-discrimination-equality-watchdog-announces-action-plan
