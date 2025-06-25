Pontoon Dock station set for major upgrade as funding is secured

Major upgrade will improve step-free access and accommodate future customer growth

New larger mezzanine level and escalators will ease congestion and improve customer experience

Detailed design is underway and construction is due to commence in summer 2026

TfL's Sustainable Housing and Accessibility fund collaborates with Homes England and Greater London Authority (GLA) and a local developer to support one of London's fastest growing areas

Improvements will play a vital role in regeneration of the local area, helping unlock around 6,500 new homes and 10,000 jobs

Pontoon Dock DLR station will undergo a major upgrade, improving capacity and accessibility, to meet the needs of growing customer numbers. The project, which has now secured funding, will include the installation of six new escalators, a larger mezzanine level, and improvements to the surrounding area, including improved public space, landscaping and the potential for new retail space.

The new escalators and larger mezzanine level will reduce queuing, pressure on the lifts, and improve step-free access for those who need it. Pontoon Dock station is elevated approximately 13 metres above street level, which is one of the highest stations on the DLR network, with access currently limited to stairs and lifts. This means at peak times, around half of the customers rely on the lifts, which often leads to congestion and longer journey times.

The development of the station and its surrounding area is part of the wider Silvertown Quays development, which aims to create a vibrant urban neighbourhood with a variety of housing, including affordable housing, and over 100,000 sqm of new employment space. It is anticipated that the redevelopment of the area will mean an additional 4,500 customers will use the station during peak times, an increase of 415 per cent, so these improvements play a vital role in supporting this and the regeneration of the local area, helping unlock around 6,500 new homes and 10,000 jobs.

The upgrade of Pontoon Dock station is 75 per cent third-party funded, with contributions from Homes England (the government's housing and regeneration agency) and the Greater London Authority (GLA), developer contributions from Lendlease and funding from TfL's Sustainable Housing and Accessibility Fund. The investment will support sustainable development in one of London's growing communities. The detailed design and build contract for the upgrade has been awarded to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, a leading UK construction and infrastructure company.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in summer 2026 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. The station is expected to remain open throughout the majority of works, ensuring customers can continue to travel as normal while improvements are made. The DLR network has seen significant growth in recent years, with demand expected to rise further as development continues across east London.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said:

'This major upgrade is great news for the Pontoon Dock area and London as a whole. It means we can futureproof this station, support thousands more journeys and improve accessibility. Crucially, it will also help unlock 6,500 new homes and 10,000 jobs, driving regeneration and economic growth in the Royal Docks, supporting the Mayor's aim for a more prosperous London for all.'

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at Transport for London, said:

'Our vision is a London where everyone can move around the city safely, comfortably and sustainably. The transformation at Pontoon Dock will make life easier and more comfortable for customers, through reduced congestion and enhanced accessibility. It will also play a central role in supporting important regeneration in the local area, helping to unlock around 6,500 new homes and 10,000 new jobs at Silvertown Quays.'

The DLR operates across six Opportunity Areas in London, which have the potential to provide more than 124,000 homes and 200,000 jobs. There are around 45,000 of these homes either already under construction or with planning permission within walking distance of the DLR. The new train programme, which will see the introduction of 54 new DLR trains to improve frequency and reliability, will deliver additional capacity that is essential to support further sustainable growth beyond that already permitted, particularly in parts of the Royal Docks and the Isle of Dogs where the DLR is such a vital transport option.

Notes to editors: