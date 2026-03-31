Poor health in Wales that prevents people working costs almost £20 billion a year

Ill-health and disability that prevents people from working costs approximately £19.4 billion a year in Wales. That’s according to new findings from Public Health Wales.

This cost includes lost working days due to sickness absence, people of working age who are out of work due to illness and not seeking work, informal care giving related to illness, lost tax revenue, NHS costs and benefits payments.

Taking part in secure, fair paid work helps people stay healthier for longer. It provides a sense of purpose and money for healthy food and a secure home to keep them and their family healthy. Providing early support to help people enter and stay in good work helps not just those families, but also the wider economy. Strengthening financial security is key to improving health and building a stronger, inclusive Welsh economy.

Ciarán Humphreys, Consultant in Wider Determinants of Health for Public Health Wales said: “In Wales, many people spend more of their lives in poor health, because the building blocks we need to keep us healthy, such as decent housing or good, fair work, can be weak or absent. We have seen a rise in people out of work in recent years relating to ill-health, especially mental health among younger people, and musculoskeletal problems in older ages.

People with health conditions are more likely to enter work with early, tailored support, and to stay in work with engaged, flexible, supportive employers. This research shows the economic implications caused by ill-health and disability keeping people out of work, demonstrating the importance of investing in prevention to keep people healthy and support participation in fair work.”

Total cost estimates:

Cost element Description Estimate Economic inactivity due to ill-health Lost output due to working-age ill-health which prevents work £8.2billion Sickness absence Lost output due to sickness absence £2.9billion Informal care giving due to ill-health Lost output due to working age carers caring for working age sick £2.3billion NHS cost The additional costs to the NHS when someone with a health problem is economically inactive rather than economically active £155.6million Benefits payments Cost of social security benefits related to health conditions that prevent people from working £2.4billion Exchequer flowbacks Tax and National Insurance foregone due to health-related worklessness £3.4billion Total £19.4billion

HEALTHY WORKING WALES

Healthy Working Wales is a free national programme that aims to improve health and prevent ill-health at work by supporting employers in Wales. It is funded by the Welsh Government and delivered by Public Health Wales.

It can help support employers to:

Create healthy and safe working environments and practices

Take action to improve the health and wellbeing of staff and promote healthy behaviours

Prevent and manage sickness absence, support return to work effectively, and prevent people from falling out of work due to ill-health

Support those with chronic conditions to stay in work

The team have recently developed a new Employer Survey Tool which can be used to gauge a workplace’s current level of health and wellbeing.

They can then go on to request a Workplace Health Adviser to get free, one-to-one expert advice to improve health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Consultant in Public Health, Oliver Williams said, “Healthy Working Wales gives employers clear, practical support to protect and promote staff wellbeing. When employers invest in staff health and wellbeing, they create stronger, happier, more productive workplaces. For every £1 spent on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of their workforce, employers get about £4.70 back in increased productivity.”

CASE STUDIES:

Pentan Architects, based in Cardiff, have been proud participants in the Healthy Working Wales scheme for 7 years.

Claire Griffiths, Associate Director and Practice Manager yesterday said: