UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
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Poor quality housing detrimental to children’s education and life outcomes
A new report led by UCL researchers provides the clearest link yet between the impact of housing problems on a young person’s education and life outcomes
Published by the Sutton Trust, Home Truths: How childhood housing shapes educational opportunities and life chances, shows that housing quality accounts for 10% of the gap in grades between pupils in the highest and lowest earning households.
Co-authored by Professor Jake Anders, Professor Gill Wyness and Robbie Maris (UCL Institute of Education), the report found that children living in the worst home learning conditions are less likely than their peers to get five good GCSEs including English and maths, and less likely to take any A Levels.
To understand how poor-quality housing affects young people’s life chances, the researchers analysed data from three UK studies* that have followed the lives of thousands of young people from childhood into adulthood. The data offered the researchers valuable insights into young people’s housing, education and employment outcomes over time, which allowed them to consider the impact of housing specifically, rather than just the broader impacts of socioeconomic disadvantage.
Further, young people from poorer families are more likely to lack space and quiet to study, impacting their ability to study at home. Over half (52%) of young people in the poorest fifth of families shared a bedroom at age 11, compared with 7% in the richest fifth.
Those who didn’t have a suitable study area scored lower in their level 3 qualifications, such as A Levels, at age 18 than their peers, despite being level in their Key Stage 2 results at the end of primary school.
Professor Gill Wyness (UCL Institute of Education) said: ‘“Education is one of the most powerful routes to social mobility. We rightly focus on the role of socio-economic disadvantage in shaping young people’s opportunities — but housing is too often left out of the picture.
"If we are serious about improving educational outcomes and social mobility, we need to pay much greater attention to the housing circumstances in which young people are growing up.”
Professor Gill Wyness
Among the factors examined in the research, homelessness had the biggest negative association with educational attainment March 2026 saw a record high of 177,530 children living in temporary accommodation, underlining the scale of challenge. This research shows that young people whose families had been homeless by age 14 were considerably less likely to achieve five good GCSEs including English and maths.
Young people whose families had been homeless at some point by age 14 also reported lower life satisfaction and higher psychological distress.
The researchers also found a clear link between childhood housing and future employment, earnings and life satisfaction in adulthood, with multiple housing issues adding up to have greater impact.
Comparing otherwise similar young people, each additional housing problem at ages 11 to 15 left them less likely to have a degree and three percentage points less likely to be in work in adulthood. Housing issues were also linked to around 4% lower earnings, and to worse physical and mental health and lower life satisfaction.
Poorer families are also much more likely to experience issues such as damp and live in an area rated as a poor place to raise children. Comparing otherwise similar young people, those in neighbourhoods rated as average to very poor had lower wellbeing and more psychological distress at age 17. Those living with damp, and those in these areas, reported worse physical health.
The report recommends that policies to reduce overcrowding should prioritise families with school-age children, especially those approaching key GCSE and A Level stages. It also suggests that the Decent Homes Standard, the minimum quality and safety requirements for rented housing in England, should consider space, such as a bedroom large enough for a desk, alongside hazards, repair, warmth and damp.
Nick Harrison, CEO of the Sutton Trust, said: “The country’s housing crisis is blighting the prospects of a generation, worsened by a chronic failure to build enough homes. What is the point of setting house-building targets if no government ever gets close to hitting it?
“The link between a child’s housing situation and their education shouldn’t be underestimated. Even the brightest child will struggle to succeed at school if they don’t have a safe and stable learning environment at home.
“Now is the perfect time for the government to better coordinate housing and education outcomes, particularly as the Office for Equality of Opportunity and a new Class Unit now work closely with the Ministry of Housing. Getting this right is a win-win for some of the most disadvantaged households across the country, who too often find themselves playing life on hard mode.”
This research is supported by the John Armitage Foundation.
*Millennium Cohort Study (MCS), COVID Social Mobility and Opportunities study (COSMO) and British Household Panel Survey (BHPS) and Understanding Society
Links
- Read From home to horizons: How childhood housing shapes opportunities for social mobility
- Professor Jake Anders’s academic profile
- Professor Gill Wyness’s academic profile
- Robbie Maris’s academic profile
- UCL Leadership and learning
- UCL Centre for Education Policy and Equalising Opportunities (CEPEO)
- UCL Institute of Education
- The Sutton Trust
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2026/nov/poor-quality-housing-detrimental-childrens-education-and-life-outcomes
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