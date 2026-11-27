Published by the Sutton Trust, Home Truths: How childhood housing shapes educational opportunities and life chances, shows that housing quality accounts for 10% of the gap in grades between pupils in the highest and lowest earning households.

Co-authored by Professor Jake Anders, Professor Gill Wyness and Robbie Maris (UCL Institute of Education), the report found that children living in the worst home learning conditions are less likely than their peers to get five good GCSEs including English and maths, and less likely to take any A Levels.

To understand how poor-quality housing affects young people’s life chances, the researchers analysed data from three UK studies* that have followed the lives of thousands of young people from childhood into adulthood. The data offered the researchers valuable insights into young people’s housing, education and employment outcomes over time, which allowed them to consider the impact of housing specifically, rather than just the broader impacts of socioeconomic disadvantage.

Further, young people from poorer families are more likely to lack space and quiet to study, impacting their ability to study at home. Over half (52%) of young people in the poorest fifth of families shared a bedroom at age 11, compared with 7% in the richest fifth.

Those who didn’t have a suitable study area scored lower in their level 3 qualifications, such as A Levels, at age 18 than their peers, despite being level in their Key Stage 2 results at the end of primary school.

Professor Gill Wyness (UCL Institute of Education) said: ‘“Education is one of the most powerful routes to social mobility. We rightly focus on the role of socio-economic disadvantage in shaping young people’s opportunities — but housing is too often left out of the picture.