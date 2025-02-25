Poor sentiment among retailers lingers - CBI Distributive Trades Survey

Year-on-year retail sales volumes declined in February for the fifth consecutive month, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers expect sales to fall at a somewhat faster pace in March.

Retailers remain downbeat about their future business situation, and this sentiment was reflected in their expectations to cut back on headcount and capital expenditure going forward. In particular, investment intentions worsened to the greatest extent since May 2019.

Key findings included:

Year-on-year retail sales volumes fell in February at a broadly similar pace to last month (weighted balance of -23% from -24% in January). Firms expect that sales will fall at a somewhat faster pace in March (-30%).

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, said:

“February marked another month of falling annual sales in the retail sector. This trend of poor business conditions extended across the broader distribution sector, with wholesalers and motor traders also reporting a drop in sales. Looking ahead, retailers expect a sharper sales downturn in March, partly due to the later timing of Easter compared to last year. “Persistently weak demand conditions and the impact of the Autumn Budget have dampened retailers’ sentiment, contributing to the steepest deterioration in investment intentions in nearly six years. These worrying data make it clear that the government’s plan to kickstart growth is now more important than ever. “Businesses need a boost in confidence after a tough period that has seen their overheads increase and headroom for investment squeezed. Reforming business rates and the Apprenticeship Levy would go a long way to support firms as they work alongside government to create the jobs, investment, and growth that we all want.”

