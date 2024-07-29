Poor weather continues to dampen retail sales - CBI Distributive Trades Survey

Retail sales volumes fell at an accelerated rate in the year to July, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. This marked the second consecutive month in which annual sales declined, with retailers citing unfavourable weather conditions and market uncertainty as key contributing factors.

Looking ahead, retailers are expecting the sales downturn to continue in August, though at a slower pace.

Key findings included:

contracted at a firm pace in the year to July (-21% from -12% in June) and are expected to fall at a broadly similar rate next month (-19%). Motor trades sales volumes fell in the year to July (-29% from +42% in June), at the fastest pace since May 2023, and are expected to contract at a quicker rate next month (-42%).

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, said: