Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Popular Allergen Awareness Resource accessible in more languages
Polish, Bulgarian, Romanian and Hungarian versions now available
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) in partnership with Trading Standards Wales and the Greater Gwent Food Group has announced a number of new translations of the popular ‘Allergen Awareness Resources’.
Having launched in September 2021, the resources provide vital information to those invested in the food and hospitality sectors, about the dangers of food allergens and their potentially devastating consequences. The resource provides regulatory guidance on allergen ingredient management, food information and labelling rules.
The resources were originally published in English, Welsh, Bengali, Cantonese, Kurdish, Mandarin, Punjabi, Turkish and Urdu to take account of the diversity of those working in the UK's hospitality sector. Now they have been translated into four additional languages, which are Bulgarian, Hungarian, Romanian, and Polish.
Consumer protection experts hope that the resources will increase knowledge and awareness of food allergens for those working in the hospitality sector and ultimately help to prevent future tragic incidents.
Avoidable deaths from food hypersensitive reactions to food sadly do occur. Recently it was reported that Tania Kaur Khasriya, a student from Ealing, lost consciousness for four years and died after eating a meal containing peanuts at a restaurant in Southall. The original launch of the resources came just before “Natasha's Law” came into force. Natasha’s Law is named after the late Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction at just 15 years of age after eating an 'artichoke, olive and tapenade' baguette purchased at Pret a Manger. Natasha had a sesame allergy and wasn’t aware that sesame seeds had been prebaked into the bread.
John Herriman, Chief Executive for CTSI, said: John Herriman, Chief Executive for CTSI, said: "Businesses must understand the importance of allergens and accurate food labelling and take the proper steps to avoid cross contamination. There is a wonderful diversity in the UK food industry and this calls on us to make materials accessible to every community, and I am proud that eastern European languages have been added to the already extensive list of materials.
"Businesses must comply with the law because it can literally mean the difference between life and death. By expanding these materials into more languages, we can reach an ever-widening group of businesses, hopefully lowering the risks for consumers."
The resources are freely available and hosted on the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) website
Notes: Please contact alison.farrar@powys.go.uk to arrange media interviews.
Supporting videos can be found on the CTSI YouTube channel.
More information about the Food Standards Agency can be found on their website: www.food.gov.uk
The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation can be found here: www.narf.org.uk info@narf.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2022/popular-allergen-awareness-resource-accessible-in-more-languages/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Over 40 million targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis bites15/06/2022 09:10:00
Millions more people have been targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, new research by Citizens Advice has found. More than three quarters of UK adults said they have been targeted by a scammer this year - a 14% increase compared to this time last year.
CTSI launches new vision to “help build a fairer world for consumers and business”10/06/2022 09:25:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) yesterday launched its new 10-year vision ‘Helping to build a fairer world for consumers and businesses’ that will enable it to better tackle current and future challenges including the way it provides support during the costs of living crisis. The bold and ambitious vision sets out a clear mission for the Institute to "support and reinforce the protection of consumers and to achieve a level playing field for business".
Age restricted tobacco sales will “stand or fall” without proper enforcement09/06/2022 15:40:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the Khan Review ‘Making smoking obsolete’, but warned that increasing the age of sale from 18 by one year, every year, will require significant enforcement action to ensure businesses comply. CTSI has also welcomed the proposal to enhance local illicit tobacco enforcement by investing £15M to tackle the illicit market.
“Significant reservations remain” over Government proposals on Imperial Measures03/06/2022 16:06:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has today responded to the formal launch of the UK Government’s consultation on the reintroduction of Imperial Measures.
CTSI urges clarification over “reintroduction of imperial measurements”30/05/2022 14:25:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has today voiced its concern that the UK Government intends to conduct a review to assess opportunities for the reintroduction of imperial measurements.
Queen's Speech notes several key areas for consumer protection13/05/2022 13:48:00
This year's Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, which was for the first time given on Her Majesty's behalf by the Prince of Wales, contained several references to upcoming legislation relevant to consumer protection.
Consumer code scheme now boasts almost 80,000 business members across UK10/05/2022 16:10:00
The Consumer Codes Approval Scheme (CCAS) has today published a new report revealing that the scheme now has almost 80,000 business members and has helped to recover over £3.5m for consumers in 2021, which is a rise of £1.5m or 75% over the previously reported figure (£2m).
UK Government keeps critical service in place for consumers making purchases from abroad21/04/2022 13:33:00
UK consumers will continue to have access to a critical service that provides them redress in the event of a purchase being made abroad going wrong after an announcement that UK Government funding would continue for at least another year.
Increased protections for consumers welcomed but risks are still increasing21/04/2022 09:20:00
Crucial reforms to consumer protection announced by the UK Government have been welcomed by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), but it also warns that consumers are facing increasing levels of risk.