Think Tanks
|Printable version
Porn Law a threat to online privacy and security, says IEA economist
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to reports that the Online Safety Bill will require all adult websites to ask users for age verification
“The Porn Laws will mean the British public being blocked from accessing adult material — and then being required to enter a drivers’ licence, passport, or buy a state-approved porn pass from a shop.
“This is a clear threat to our privacy and security. It is a gift to hackers, blackmailers, and hostile governments to create a named repository of people who visit adult websites.
“The Porn Laws were abandoned by Boris Johnson just a few years ago after the Cameron and May governments struggled to put the law into action. Now they are back to infringe on the privacy of the British public. It’s time to kill the idea completely, not weigh down the proposals within the framework of the Online Safety Bill.”
Notes editors
Contact: Annabel Denham, Director of Communications, 07540 770 774
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
World-leading measures to protect children from accessing pornography online
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFG - Government must seize opportunity to get school reform back on09/02/2022 15:15:00
A decade since Michael Gove passed legislation allowing all schools to convert to academy status, a new Institute for Government report sets out a programme of reform to build a coherent all-academy system.
IPPR: NHS integration white paper is ‘important move’ away from ‘misguided’ policies of past decade09/02/2022 14:15:00
IPPR has welcomed the government’s proposals to make the health service more locally accountable, and to better integrate health and social care, expected to be published in a white paper today (Wednesday), but called for better support for the health and care workforce.
IEA - “Start drilling”, says energy analyst as North Sea oil fields get go ahead09/02/2022 09:10:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that six North Sea oil and gas fields are to be approved for drilling
Adam Smith Inst - Resurrecting the Porn Laws will shaft civil liberties08/02/2022 15:25:00
Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to news that the Government is extending age verification provisions in the Online Safety Bill to all commercial pornography sites
IPPR - Revealed: Older workers, ethnic minorities and people on low incomes most likely to lack access to sick pay08/02/2022 14:35:00
Sick pay reform needed to successfully ‘live with Covid’, according to IPPR and UCL
Civitas - Top Brexit economist predicts £69billion boost to UK economy from new trade agreement – 37 times higher than official figures.08/02/2022 13:35:00
Government modelling of benefits from Free Trade Agreements ‘miserably low’ according to Professor Patrick Minford, well known Brexit economist. Government figures ‘biased’ toward EU and against the rest of the world.
IFS - Government’s proposed amendment to social care cap puts more people at risk of catastrophic care costs, particularly those in the North East, Yorkshire & the Humber and the Midlands08/02/2022 12:35:00
The government is proposing to change the legislation underlying the new £86,000 cap that people will have to pay towards their own social care costs. The amendment means that receipt of means-tested support to pay for care will not count towards the cap.
Policy Exchange - Road pricing good for drivers, says new report08/02/2022 11:35:00
Road pricing could improve the lives of drivers as well as commanding public support, concludes a new report from Policy Exchange, the UK’s leading think tank.
IEA - Road pricing should be implemented as soon as possible, economist urges08/02/2022 10:35:00
Professor Philip Booth, Director of the Vinson Centre for the Public Understanding of Economics and Senior Academic Fellow at the IEA, commented on the Transport Committee’s new report
Levelling up: IPPR welcomes government’s ‘bold ambition’ but says a detailed plan and cash are needed to deliver it03/02/2022 12:35:00
IPPR has welcomed the “bold ambition” within the government’s levelling up white paper, and praised much of the analysis behind it - but questioned the lack of a worked-out plan or the funding needed to deliver on its 12 new ‘missions’.